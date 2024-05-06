Minister Patrick O’Donovan announces funding of €500,000 to provide free period products for students

In addition to the pilot in ETBs, other work has already been taking place across Higher Education Institutions where free period products are already available, such as ‘Code Red’ in MTU, ‘Any time of the month’ in University Limerick (UL), Brigit’s Basket in the National College of Ireland (NCI). The End Period Poverty campaign in UCD. Trinity College, DCU and Mary Immaculate College (MIC) also have similar initiatives currently running. DCU have also devised a postal service for students who are unable to access the products on campus.