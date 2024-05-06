Submit Release
News Search

There were 263 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,819 in the last 365 days.

April is Global Volunteer Month

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April celebrates Global Volunteer Month, which recognizes volunteers around the world and is the perfect time to make a plan to volunteer in the community.

Points of Light Launches PSAs Inspiring People to “Join the Movement” Through Volunteering. Volunteering is critical to strengthening communities. But it’s on the decline, which means now is the time to jump in. Individuals can make a difference every day. It just takes that first step to get involved. 

Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, offers two new and compelling PSAs to help people see themselves as the changemakers they already are, because every act of service builds a more connected world.

For more information, please visit https://www.Pointsoflight.org.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers their power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of voluntary service each year. We bring the power of people to meet the most pressing needs in local communities.

Amy Marquis
Points of Light
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram

You just read:

April is Global Volunteer Month

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Environment, Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more