April is Global Volunteer Month
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April celebrates Global Volunteer Month, which recognizes volunteers around the world and is the perfect time to make a plan to volunteer in the community.
Points of Light Launches PSAs Inspiring People to “Join the Movement” Through Volunteering. Volunteering is critical to strengthening communities. But it’s on the decline, which means now is the time to jump in. Individuals can make a difference every day. It just takes that first step to get involved.
Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, offers two new and compelling PSAs to help people see themselves as the changemakers they already are, because every act of service builds a more connected world.
For more information, please visit https://www.Pointsoflight.org.
About Points of Light
Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers their power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of voluntary service each year. We bring the power of people to meet the most pressing needs in local communities.
