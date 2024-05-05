MPD Arrests Northwest Stabbing Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce a suspect was quickly taken into custody after a stabbing in Northwest.

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, at approximately 9:17 p.m., First District officers were flagged down by the victim who had been stabbed in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, responding officers detained a suspect near the scene. As a result of the detectives’ investigation 32-year-old Tanade Qarn Warsame, of Northwest was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

CCN: 24067116

###