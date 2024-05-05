Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce the arrest of a man in reference to an assault with a dangerous weapon offense in Southeast.

On Friday, April 5, 2024, at approximately 3:36 p.m., the victim was in the hallway of an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Naylor Road. The suspect approached the victim, physically assaulted her, and pointed a gun at her before fleeing the scene.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Friday, May 3, 2021, 32-year-old Antonio Johnson, of Southeast was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The detectives’ investigation also revealed the victim and suspect were known to each other.

CCN: 24050951

###

