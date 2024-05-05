PHILIPPINES, May 5 - Press Release

May 3, 2024 Bong Go champions grassroots sports development as he partners with PRISAA for their successful Sports Summit In his continuing advocacy to boost grassroots sports development, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the recently concluded Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Sports Summit that was held from April 25 to 30 in Negros Island. The event was supported by the office of Senator Go and the Philippine Sports Commission. Themed "Steadfast in Advancing and Sustaining Grassroots Sports Development for Excellence," the sports summit was participated by 400 member schools. It included basketball, badminton, beach volleyball, dance sport, chess, football, karatedo, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, sepak takraw, and volleyball. The sport events were held at STI West Negros University, University of St. La Salle - Bacolod City, University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos, VMA Global College, Pohang Badminton Center, and St. John's Institute. "Your commitment to implement a national grassroots initiative on sports is a testament to your patriotism and our shared vision of nurturing the role of sports towards nation-building," said Go in his video message. As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Go emphasized his commitment to nurturing young talent through sports, aligning this effort with his broader advocacy to promote physical activities to avoid drug use among youth. Furthermore, the senator highlighted the dual benefits of sports, noting their importance for physical and mental health. Senator Go was also instrumental in several legislative measures to strengthen the country's sports sector. Notably, he authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, which led to the establishment of the National Academy of Sports (NAS) at New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac. A government-run learning facility aimed at honing the skills of young athletes, NAS is a pivotal institution that integrates a special sports curriculum with secondary education, developed in partnership with the Department of Education and the Philippine Sports Commission. Senator Go is also currently sponsoring Senate Bill No. 2514, also known as the proposed Philippine National Games Act. This bill, co-authored by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Majority Floor Leader Senator Joel Villanueva, seeks to institutionalize a comprehensive national sports program starting at the grassroots level. Acknowledging the need for substantial government support to athletes, Senator Go has consistently advocated for increased funding for the Philippine Sports Commission, being a vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee. This is crucial for enhancing the training and competitiveness of Filipino athletes and developing programs to nurture emerging talents nationwide. Additionally, Senator Go thanked the coaches and parents for their unwavering support of the student-athletes. Their commitment plays a vital role in the athletes' development and success. "Notably, more than 80 percent of our national athletes and coaches hail from the provinces, with many world-class athletes originating from Mindanao. Our first Olympic gold medalist, Hidilyn Diaz, comes from a modest barangay, just an hour away from the city center of Zamboanga," Go underscored. Senator Go's parting words to the participants were motivational, urging them to train diligently and never give up on their dreams, hoping that among them could be future Olympians like Hidilyn Diaz. "Thank you once again for opening your doors to the least privileged athletes by offering them a transformative and life-changing opportunity," Mr. Malasakit Go concluded.