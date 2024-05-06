Submit Release
THIS WEEK: First Partner Siebel Newsom to Visit Los Angeles to Discuss Youth Mental Health & Farm to School Programs

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – This week, California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will host events at two local schools.

On Monday, the First Partner will host a roundtable discussion and town hall in partnership with Los Angeles Unified School District, California Partners Project, and the Child Mind Institute, which will focus on the complex realities of youth mental health for parents, caregivers, and young people. The event will help kick off Mental Health Awareness Month and round out Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

WHAT: Town hall discussion
WHEN: Monday, May 6, 4:45 PM – 5:30 PM
WHERE: Location provided upon RSVP
WHO:

  • First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom
  • Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho
  • Journalist Lisa Ling
  • California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly
  • Dr. Dave Anderson, Child Mind Institute
  • Youth mental health leader Khoa-Nathan Ngo

Later in the week, the First Partner will host an exciting California Farm to School event with local and federal partners. More details will be provided in the next few days.

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending Monday’s event must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov no later than 12 PM Monday, May 6, 2024.

###

