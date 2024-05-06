STULZ Oceania opens new subsidiary with acquisition of Fusion Energy Group’s UPS & CRAC service division

John Jakovcevic welcomes onboard new STULZ Oceania (Power) team members

The leading provider of cooling and UPS technology solutions in Australia has announced the acquisition of Fusion Energy Group’s UPS and CRAC service division.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STULZ Oceania, a leading provider of cooling and UPS technology solutions in Australia, announces the acquisition of Fusion Energy Group’s UPS and CRAC service division.

This strategic move also marks the establishment of STULZ Oceania (Power), a new subsidiary dedicated to distributing and servicing uninterrupted power supply (UPS) solutions to various industries.

STULZ Oceania acquired the Melbourne-based Fusion Energy Group's extensive customer base, assets and expertise further strengthening its presence in the UPS market.

John Jakovcevic, managing director of STULZ Oceania, says: “This acquisition aligns with our long-term vision of expanding our footprint and contribution to the data centre industry; it reinforces our commitment to providing UPS solutions, especially with our Swiss-made Centiel UPS product range. We are thrilled to launch STULZ Oceania (Power), which positions us as a comprehensive solutions provider in the market.”

Nathaniel Allen, CEO of Fusion Energy Group, adds: “The acquisition of Fusion Energy Group’s power assurance division marks a pivotal moment for STULZ Oceania, and also opens substantial avenues for growth and innovation within the UPS and CRAC market space. STULZ Oceania share a commitment to exceptional service and products, and they are well-positioned to meet the industry's growing demand for UPS solutions.”

Gerardo Lecuona, co-founder and global sales director at Centiel, says: “We see tremendous opportunities to expand Centiel's presence in the Australian market through this acquisition. STULZ Oceania's investment reaffirms their dedication to Centiel UPS products, and we are excited about the possibilities ahead.”

STULZ Oceania (Power) is actively seeking talented individuals with experience in installing, maintaining, and selling UPS products. To learn more about available opportunities or to submit your CV, please email JohnJ@stulzoceania.com.

-ends-

About STULZ Oceania

STULZ Oceania is a technology leader and specialist provider of resilient and energy efficient cooling and UPS solutions and services for mission critical applications that support lives, critical data, the economy and the future. For more information, please visit the website.

About STULZ Oceania (Power)

STULZ Oceania (Power) is a subsidiary of STULZ Oceania, located at the STULZ Oceania HQ in Sydney, Australia. The division is dedicated to delivering and servicing uninterrupted power supply (UPS) solutions to various industries and applications across Australia.

About Centiel

CENTIEL is a Swiss-based technology innovation company with a highly experienced team of designers, who have developed the ﬁrst 3 phase-modular fault-tolerant UPS-system. With Centiel's passion and commitment for innovative design, product quality, and customer care, Centiel are keeping pace with the increasing availability challenges in data centers and other mission-critical applications.

