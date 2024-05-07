NBCI Supports “The Gathering”! Join us June 1 at The Kennedy Center: Promo Code Included
After a sold out performance at The Apollo that Playbill Magazine described a “ Uniting Art & Social Impact,” “The Gathering” debuts for one-night only.
NBCI strongly endorses “The Gathering”. It is a wonderful event for the entire family. We encourage all members to make plans to see this important and wonderful production.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 1st, The National Black Church Initiative is thrilled to be attending The Gathering: A Collective Sonic Ring Shout, and invite you to join us at the Kennedy Center.
— Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative
After a sold out performance at The Apollo that Playbill Magazine described a “ Uniting Art & Social Impact,” “The Gathering” debuts for one-night only. Come ready to sing, dance, and shout! As a gift to our community, use our special 25% promo code! Get your tickets here using our code SHOUT25.
USE CODE SHOUT25 TO GRAB TIX NOW
Produced by National Black Theatre and The Apollo, The Gathering: A Collective Sonic Ring Shout, is more than just a show; it redefines its purpose for a contemporary audience, serving as a clarion call to embrace the power of possibility in overcoming adversity. Derived from African dance and inspired by the historic ring shout - a ritual dance and rejuvenating movement originally practiced in the Americas performed by our enslaved ancestors- this American musical treasure is a modern tribute to the power of art as a vehicle for liberation, a drum beat summoning the power of possibility.
The Gathering seeks to usher in a new era of social justice, unity, and progress; it’s a musical odyssey weaving through the annals of time and across the spectrum of musical genres. The visionary talents of Nona Hendryx, Abby Dobson, Toshi Reagon, Joel Thompson, Carlos Simon, Courtney Bryan, and Troy Anthony, as well as The American Composers Orchestra led by Chelsea Tipton, II and NEWorks Voices of Inspiration choir led by Nolan Williams, Jr., offer a riveting fusion of orchestral, choral, gospel, soul, and blues. Guided by the poetic eloquence of Mahogany L. Browne, The Gathering invites audiences to embark on a transformative experiential journey that celebrates the boundless power of art, music, and dance to effect real change.
*This performance is co-produced by National Black Theatre and Apollo Theater in association with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and is an external rental presented in coordination with the Kennedy Center Campus Rental and Social Impact Offices.
