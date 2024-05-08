Mikael Carlson Tackles the Fentanyl Epidemic in Latest Release
Political thriller author Mikael Carlson announces his newest release, The Eyes of Addicts
Even great liars can't hide from their own memories.”DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mikael Carlson, the award-winning author of highly-rated political dramas and thrillers, including “The iCandidate,” “Justifiable Deceit,” “The Black Swan Event,” and “The Eyes of Others,” will publish his eighteenth novel, “The Eyes of Addicts” on May 10, 2024.
— Eugene "Boston" Hollinger
Diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury (TBI) following an attack in Syria, Eugene “Boston” Hollinger learns that the vivid dreams haunting him are actually other people’s memories. Now working for an interagency government group codenamed “Watchtower,” he has become a real-life superhero bringing justice to the world around him.
“You don’t realize how deadly the threat of illegal fentanyl is until you research it,” Carlson explains. “There isn’t much about it on the news. When I began writing the Watchtower Thriller series, I wanted to focus on current events. After diving into human trafficking and sexual assault, the fentanyl epidemic became a natural thing for Boston to focus on.”
The novel serves as a sequel to “The Eyes of Victims” and opens with the need to bring down John Prock, the CEO of a Bronx shipping company who played a large role in the previous novel. Boston will team up with a grizzled NYPD detective determined to deliver justice to his deceased daughter. As Boston works to dismantle a cartel, forces within Watchtower have determined that his “gift” is a liability and are making plans of their own.
“Boston not only sees traumatic memories, he feels them,” Carlson continues. “You can imagine the strain of having to experience addiction as if it was your own. It’s a great motivator for Boston not only to track down the antagonist but also to burn the entire drug operation to the ground. If only it was that easy, especially when some of his own people are plotting against him.”
“The Eyes of Addicts” is the fourth novel in the Watchtower series. Mikael’s novels are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at most major booksellers. People interested in learning more about his political thrillers may visit www.mikaelcarlson.com.
About the Author
Mikael Carlson has written eighteen political thrillers. He is a retired veteran of the Rhode Island Army National Guard and the United States Army who deployed twice in support of military operations during the Global War on Terror. Mikael served in the field artillery, infantry, and in support of special operations units during his career. A proud U.S. Army Paratrooper, he conducted over fifty airborne operations following the completion of jump school at Fort Benning in 1998. Mikael earned a Master of Arts in American History in 2010 and graduated with a B.S. in International Business from Marist College in 1996. He was raised in New Milford, Connecticut, and lives in nearby Danbury.
