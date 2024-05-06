Texas Bar Foundation Selects Trinity Kids, Inc. To Receive Grant for Family Preservation and Mentoring - Corrected
The Trinity Kids Logo, A Starfish
Trinity Kids has been selected to receive a grant for a new Family Preservation and Mentoring Program designed to help parents meet court-mandated training.ARLNGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trinity Kids Inc. is proud to be the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation to support its new Family Preservation and Mentoring program. The program provides a Texas Court System approved parenting class, called Families Count, for parents who are on the verge of losing their children to Child Protective Services or working to regain custody.
Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $27 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation's largest charitably-funded bar foundation.
The mission of the Texas Bar Foundation is to provide funding to enhance the rule of law and the system of justice in Texas, especially for programs that relate to legal assistance for the underserved, the administration of justice, ethics in the legal profession, the encouragement of legal research, publications and forums, and education of the third branch of government.
Families Count curriculum, developed by Lifeline Children and Family Services, www.lifelinecfs.org, is a 6-week course taught by Trinity Kids volunteers and provides each parent with a mentor. Each week the families also receive dinner and childcare. The curriculum provides parents the basics of child development, so they will have appropriate expectations of their children; provide appropriate, non-aggressive discipline and ways to manage and correct misbehavior; help parents recognize their strengths and use them when parenting; share local resources that deal with parenting and family issues; and connect them with other parents for support and encouragement.
Trinity Kids, Inc. is a non-profit organization, based in Arlington, Texas, that has provided free summer camps and weekend events for abused, neglected and abandoned children in North Central Texas, since 2002. Now, Trinity Kids will be able to help families struggling to keep their families together.
For more information about Trinity Kids please visit www.trinitykids.org.
