**National Owner Operators Association Advocates for Small Businesses and Truckers in Washington D.C.**
The National Owner Operators Association (NOOA) recently concluded a series of meetings with members of Congress in Washington D.C., focusing on collaborative efforts to enhance the lives of owner operators, small carriers, and freight brokers, while fortifying the nation's supply chain. The meetings, marked by positivity and constructive dialogue, set the stage for further engagements aimed at addressing key challenges facing the transportation industry.
During the discussions, representatives of NOOA engaged with congressional leaders on a range of issues vital to the trucking community, including regulatory concerns, infrastructure investment, and economic policies impacting small businesses. The association underscored the importance of fostering an environment conducive to the success of independent operators and small enterprises, essential components of the nation's logistics network.
NOOA expressed gratitude to Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO) and Rep. Rick Larsen (D-WA) for their unwavering support and dedication to championing the interests of small businesses and truckers across the country. Both representatives and their teams demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the industry and exhibited a commitment to collaborative solutions that prioritize the needs of stakeholders.
"We are encouraged by the productive discussions we've had with members of Congress, as well as our meetings with key leadership at the FMCSA. We look forward to continued partnership in advancing policies that support the vitality of owner operators and small carriers," said Michael Boston, President of NOOA. "The commitment shown by Rep. Graves, Rep. Larsen, FMCSA, and their teams reflect their dedication to fostering an environment where small businesses can thrive."
As the transportation landscape continues to evolve, NOOA remains steadfast in its mission to advocate for the interests of owner operators and small carriers, while actively collaborating with policymakers to address industry challenges and bolster the nation's supply chain resilience.
About National Owner Operators Association:
The National Owner Operators Association (NOOA) is a leading advocacy organization dedicated to representing the interests of owner operators, small carriers, and freight brokers across the United States. With a focus on promoting policies that support the success and sustainability of independent truckers and small businesses, NOOA works tirelessly to ensure a vibrant and resilient transportation industry
