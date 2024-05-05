Appointment of the Singapore Honorary Consul in Warsaw, The Republic of Poland, 5 May 2024
The Government of the Republic of Singapore, with the agreement of the government of the Republic of Poland, has appointed Dr Konrad Marciniuk as Singapore’s Honorary Consul in Warsaw, with jurisdiction over the territory of the Republic of Poland.
Dr Marciniuk, 53, is partner and shareholder at Miller Canfield Law Firm and Professor of Law at the University of Warsaw. As Honorary Consul, Dr Marciniuk will perform representational duties and notarial functions, as well as extend consular assistance to Singaporeans in the Republic of Poland.
The address of the Singapore Honorary Consulate in Warsaw is as follows:
Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Singapore in Warsaw
|Address:
|11 Nowogrodzka Street, 5thFloor, 00-513 Warsaw
|Office Hours:
|Mondays and Fridays, 0900 hrs to 1700 hrs
|Telephone:
|+48 22 447 43 00
|E-mail:
|sghc.warsaw@mcps.com
CV can be viewed here.
DR KONRAD MARCINIUK
HONORARY CONSUL OF THE REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE IN WARSAW
REPUBLIC OF POLAND
|
BORN:
|
7 August 1970
|
|
|
AGE:
|
53
|
|
|
EDUCATION:
|
1994
|
Master of Law, University of Warsaw
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2006
|
PhD in Legal Science, University of Warsaw
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
Habilitated Doctor in Legal Science, University of Warsaw
|
CAREER:
|
1994 – 1998
|
Chief Specialist / Legal Counsel, Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland, Office of the European Integration / Office of the Committee for European Integration
|
|
|
|
|
1994 – 2006
|
Assistant Professor of Law, University of Warsaw
|
|
|
|
|
1998 to date
|
Partner and Shareholder, Miller Canfield Law Firm
|
|
|
|
|
2006 – 2022
|
Adjunct Professor of Law, University of Warsaw
|
|
|
|
|
2022 to date
|
Professor of Law, University of Warsaw
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LANGUAGES:
|
Polish, English and Russian
|
|
April 2024
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
5 MAY 2024