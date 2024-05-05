Submit Release
Appointment of the Singapore Honorary Consul in Warsaw, The Republic of Poland, 5 May 2024

The Government of the Republic of Singapore, with the agreement of the government of the Republic of Poland, has appointed Dr Konrad Marciniuk as Singapore’s Honorary Consul in Warsaw, with jurisdiction over the territory of the Republic of Poland.

 

Dr Marciniuk, 53, is partner and shareholder at Miller Canfield Law Firm and Professor of Law at the University of Warsaw. As Honorary Consul, Dr Marciniuk will perform representational duties and notarial functions, as well as extend consular assistance to Singaporeans in the Republic of Poland.

 

The address of the Singapore Honorary Consulate in Warsaw is as follows:

 

Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Singapore in Warsaw

 

Address: 11 Nowogrodzka Street, 5thFloor, 00-513 Warsaw
Office Hours: Mondays and Fridays, 0900 hrs to 1700 hrs
Telephone: +48 22 447 43 00
E-mail: sghc.warsaw@mcps.com

 

        CV can be viewed here.

 

.    .    .    .    .

 

DR KONRAD MARCINIUK

HONORARY CONSUL OF THE REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE IN WARSAW

REPUBLIC OF POLAND

 

BORN:

7 August 1970


AGE:

53


EDUCATION:

1994

Master of Law, University of Warsaw







2006

PhD in Legal Science, University of Warsaw




2019

Habilitated Doctor in Legal Science, University of Warsaw

CAREER:

1994 – 1998

Chief Specialist / Legal Counsel, Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland, Office of the European Integration / Office of the Committee for European Integration




1994 – 2006

Assistant Professor of Law, University of Warsaw




1998 to date

Partner and Shareholder, Miller Canfield Law Firm




2006 – 2022

Adjunct Professor of Law, University of Warsaw




2022 to date

Professor of Law, University of Warsaw






LANGUAGES:

Polish, English and Russian



April 2024


 

.    .    .    .    .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

5 MAY 2024

