Appointment of the Singapore Honorary Consul in Warsaw, The Republic of Poland, 5 May 2024

The Government of the Republic of Singapore, with the agreement of the government of the Republic of Poland, has appointed Dr Konrad Marciniuk as Singapore’s Honorary Consul in Warsaw, with jurisdiction over the territory of the Republic of Poland.

Dr Marciniuk, 53, is partner and shareholder at Miller Canfield Law Firm and Professor of Law at the University of Warsaw. As Honorary Consul, Dr Marciniuk will perform representational duties and notarial functions, as well as extend consular assistance to Singaporeans in the Republic of Poland.

The address of the Singapore Honorary Consulate in Warsaw is as follows:

Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Singapore in Warsaw

Address: 11 Nowogrodzka Street, 5thFloor, 00-513 Warsaw Office Hours: Mondays and Fridays, 0900 hrs to 1700 hrs Telephone: +48 22 447 43 00 E-mail: sghc.warsaw@mcps.com

CV can be viewed here.

DR KONRAD MARCINIUK

HONORARY CONSUL OF THE REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE IN WARSAW

REPUBLIC OF POLAND

BORN: 7 August 1970



AGE: 53



EDUCATION: 1994 Master of Law, University of Warsaw













2006 PhD in Legal Science, University of Warsaw







2019 Habilitated Doctor in Legal Science, University of Warsaw



CAREER:

1994 – 1998

Chief Specialist / Legal Counsel, Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland, Office of the European Integration / Office of the Committee for European Integration







1994 – 2006 Assistant Professor of Law, University of Warsaw







1998 to date Partner and Shareholder, Miller Canfield Law Firm







2006 – 2022 Adjunct Professor of Law, University of Warsaw







2022 to date Professor of Law, University of Warsaw











LANGUAGES: Polish, English and Russian









April 2024





MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

5 MAY 2024