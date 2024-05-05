Submit Release
State Visit of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, 6 to 7 May 2024

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, will make a State Visit to Singapore from 6 to 7 May 2024 at President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s invitation. This will be His Majesty’s first overseas State Visit. The visit reflects the excellent state of bilateral relations between Singapore and Malaysia and the mutual commitment to expanding ties.

 

His Majesty will be accompanied by Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, Malaysian Minister of Transport Anthony Loke, and senior officials.

 

Their Majesties will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on 6 May 2024, where His Majesty will call on President Tharman. President Tharman and Mrs Tharman will host a State Banquet in honour of Their Majesties. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will separately call on and host meals for Their Majesties.

 

During the State Visit, His Majesty will be hosted to a tour of the Parliament Chambers by Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng and observe Parliamentary proceedings. His Majesty will also be hosted to a visit of the Thomson – East Coast line by Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

5 MAY 2024

