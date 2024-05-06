Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,581 in the last 365 days.

Cade & Associates is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Richard Jordan, CPA located in Conway, SC.

Tax | Accounting | CFO

Richard Jordan CPA practice acquired by Cade & Associates

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey, allowing us to deepen our commitment to the Conway community.”
— Jason Cade, Ph.D., MBA, CFE, CSOE, AAMS

CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cade & Associates is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Richard Jordan, CPA, a well-established accounting firm with a talented team of accounting professionals with expertise in tax preparation, bookkeeping, and payroll services.

Richard Jordan, CPA has built a strong reputation over the years for its personalized approach to accounting services and its dedication to helping clients achieve their financial goals. By joining forces with Cade & Associates, clients will benefit from an expanded range of services, advanced technology solutions, and access to a broader network of financial experts.

As part of the acquisition, Cade & Associates retained key employees of Richard Jordan’s ensuring a seamless transition for clients and maintaining the continuity of service they have come to expect. Clients will continue to work with their trusted advisors, now backed by the additional resources and capabilities of Cade & Associates. Founder, Jason Cade stated "I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to welcome the clients of Richard Jordan CPA into our family. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey, allowing us to deepen our commitment to the Conway community. We are excited to continue providing exceptional service and building lasting relationships with our clients. Thank you for your trust and partnership".

Cade & Associates is a leading provider of accounting and financial services, dedicated to helping businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a commitment to exceptional client service, Cade & Associates offers a comprehensive range of services, including tax preparation, tax planning, bookkeeping, payroll services, financial consulting, CFO services, and more. If you would like to discuss how we can help take your business to the next level, please reach out to schedule an appointment.

Jason Cade
Cade & Associates
+1 843-248-4633
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Cade & Associates is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Richard Jordan, CPA located in Conway, SC.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more