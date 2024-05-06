Cade & Associates is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Richard Jordan, CPA located in Conway, SC.

Tax | Accounting | CFO

Richard Jordan CPA practice acquired by Cade & Associates

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey, allowing us to deepen our commitment to the Conway community.” — Jason Cade, Ph.D., MBA, CFE, CSOE, AAMS

CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cade & Associates is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Richard Jordan, CPA, a well-established accounting firm with a talented team of accounting professionals with expertise in tax preparation, bookkeeping, and payroll services.

Richard Jordan, CPA has built a strong reputation over the years for its personalized approach to accounting services and its dedication to helping clients achieve their financial goals. By joining forces with Cade & Associates, clients will benefit from an expanded range of services, advanced technology solutions, and access to a broader network of financial experts.

As part of the acquisition, Cade & Associates retained key employees of Richard Jordan’s ensuring a seamless transition for clients and maintaining the continuity of service they have come to expect. Clients will continue to work with their trusted advisors, now backed by the additional resources and capabilities of Cade & Associates. Founder, Jason Cade stated "I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to welcome the clients of Richard Jordan CPA into our family. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey, allowing us to deepen our commitment to the Conway community. We are excited to continue providing exceptional service and building lasting relationships with our clients. Thank you for your trust and partnership".

Cade & Associates is a leading provider of accounting and financial services, dedicated to helping businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a commitment to exceptional client service, Cade & Associates offers a comprehensive range of services, including tax preparation, tax planning, bookkeeping, payroll services, financial consulting, CFO services, and more. If you would like to discuss how we can help take your business to the next level, please reach out to schedule an appointment.