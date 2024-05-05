Althea Wiles of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio and J Althea Creative Featured on Slow Flowers Podcast

Slow Flowers Podcast hosted by Debra Prinzing with guest Althea Wiles of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio and J Althea Creative. Althea Wiles, florist coach at J Althea Creative and floral designer at Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio. Photo by Lori Sparkman Photography.

Althea Wiles, of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio and J Althea Creative, offers expertise on the Slow Flowers Podcast, addressing floral business challenges.

By embracing the principles of the Slow Flowers Movement, we not only create stunning floral designs but also contribute to a more sustainable future.” — Althea Wiles

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Althea Wiles, the creative force behind Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio and J Althea Creative, recently shared her expertise and insights on the Slow Flowers Podcast, hosted by Debra Prinzing. The episode, titled “Slow Flowers April 12, 2024 Member Meet-Up: Spring Tune-Up for Florists, Shops & Studios," was a discussion focusing on the challenges and rewards of running a floral design business in today's market.

In her appearance on the Slow Flowers Podcast, Althea Wiles engaged with Debra Prinzing and members of the florist community, addressing the common struggles faced by floral entrepreneurs. Drawing from her 30 years of experience and her role as the education director of J Althea Creative, Althea provided valuable advice on balancing creativity with the demands of business management.

"Running a floral design business involves more than just creating beautiful arrangements. It's about finding a balance between artistic expression and the practical aspects of entrepreneurship," remarked Althea Wiles.

As a seasoned professional in the floral industry, Althea Wiles emphasized the importance of the Slow Flowers Movement, which advocates for locally-grown, sustainable flowers. Through her businesses, she actively promotes the use of American-grown blooms and maintains strong relationships with local flower farmers.

The Slow Flowers Movement, pioneered by Debra Prinzing, seeks to reconnect consumers with the source of their flowers and highlight the value of seasonal, sustainably-grown florals. Althea Wiles' dedication to this cause aligns with her mission to elevate the floral industry while supporting local growers and fostering environmental sustainability.

"By embracing the principles of the Slow Flowers Movement, we not only create stunning floral designs but also contribute to a more sustainable future," added Althea Wiles.

The episode featuring Althea Wiles is now available for viewing on YouTube, offering valuable insights and inspiration to floral enthusiasts and professionals alike. To watch the episode, visit the Slow Flowers Society Video Channel episode "April 12, 2024 Member Meet-Up: Spring Tune-Up for Florists, Shops & Studios" with Althea Wiles here: https://youtu.be/NruZ1TOx0fo?si=r0JgEWRVRwWlk_Mi

For more information about Althea Wiles and her floral design endeavors, please visit Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio at https://www.roseofsharon-eventflorist.com/ and J Althea Creative https://www.jaltheacreative.com/.

For media inquiries about Althea Wiles please contact:

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

Email: meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com

About Althea Wiles:

Althea Wiles, the creative force behind Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio and J Althea Creative, is a highly respected figure in the floral industry. With a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College, an Arkansas Master Florist Certification and 30 years of experience, she orchestrates 75-100 weddings and events annually, receiving industry accolades and shaping a lasting legacy. As the education director of J Althea Creative, she imparts her expertise to mentor budding florists, cementing her reputation as a visionary and influencer in the field. Her work has been featured in prominent media outlets such as Homes & Gardens, The Knot, Wedding Chicks and more, and she annually contributes striking installations to the Art in Bloom exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, further solidifying her impact on the industry.

Beyond her prolific event orchestrations, Althea is deeply committed to the ethos of the slow flowers movement. Leveraging her extensive network of local flower farms, she champions sustainable practices within her business, fostering a symbiotic relationship between her craft and the environment. Through Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, she creates breathtaking arrangements that not only captivate the eye but also uphold ethical and eco-conscious principles. As the educational luminary at J Althea Creative, she shares her wealth of knowledge with aspiring florists, instilling in them not just the technical skills but also the ethical imperatives of sustainable floral design. Her consultancy serves as a beacon for those seeking to harmonize their passion for floristry with a commitment to environmental stewardship.

About Slow Flowers Podcast:

Slow Flowers is an award-winning online directory connecting consumers with florists, studio designers, wedding and event planners, and flower farmers committed to using American-grown flowers. Founded by Debra Prinzing, Slow Flowers promotes transparency in flower sourcing and supports sustainable practices in the floral industry. The Slow Flowers Podcast is the award-winning show known as the “Voice of the Slow Flowers Movement.” Launched in 2013 as the original flower podcast, we’ve devoted more than 10 years to covering the business of flower farming, floral design, and the Slow Flowers sustainability ethos. Listen to a new episode each Wednesday, available for free download at slowflowerspodcast.com or on iTunes, Spotify, and other podcast platforms. For more information about the Slow Flowers Podcast visit https://www.slowflowerspodcast.com/.

April 12, 2024 Member Meet-Up: Spring Tune-Up for Florists, Shops & Studios