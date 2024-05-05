Arrival Statement by H.E. Xi Jinping President of the People’s Republic of China At Paris Orly Airport, France

May 5, 2024

It gives me great pleasure to begin my third state visit to the French Republic at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. Back in 2014 and 2019, I paid two visits to France, both in spring, to celebrate the 50th and 55th anniversaries of our diplomatic relations together with the people of France. As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of our diplomatic ties, I have a strong sense of déjà vu when setting foot again on the soil of your beautiful country. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I wish to take this opportunity to extend our warmest greetings and best wishes to the French government and people.

As important representatives of Eastern and Western civilizations, China and France have a long history of mutual appreciation and admiration. French Enlightenment thinkers turned to study Chinese culture centuries ago, and great French thinkers and writers such as Voltaire, Diderot, Hugo and Balzac have been household names in China. Sixty years ago, our two countries broke through Cold War blocs and established diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level. In the 60 years since, our bilateral relations have always stayed abreast of China’s relations with Western countries, setting a prime example for countries with different social systems to coexist in peace and pursue win-win cooperation.

In recent years, our relationship has risen to new heights, and we keep making new progress in our cooperation on aviation, aerospace, nuclear energy, agrifood and green development. Our two countries enjoy close coordination and cooperation on climate response, biodiversity protection and global governance. Activities of the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism are unfolding across the board. A growing China-France relationship not only brings benefits to our two peoples, but also provides stability and positive energy to the turbulent world.

During my visit, I will have an in-depth exchange of views with President Macron on growing China-France and China-Europe relations under the new circumstances as well as major international and regional issues in the world today. I hope this visit will help cement our long-standing friendship, enhance political trust, build strategic consensus and deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields. I hope our two countries will light up our way forward with the torch of history, open a brighter future of China-France relations and make new contributions to world peace, stability and development.