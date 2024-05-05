Tây Ninh Province urged to pursue path of rapid, sustainable growth

VIETNAM, May 5 - TÂY NINH — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính asked the southeastern province of Tây Ninh to pursue a path of rapid, comprehensive and sustainable development while speaking at a conference on Sunday to announce its master planning scheme for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050.

He requested that the implementation of the master planning scheme must align with the national, regional and sectoral planning strategies, with a focus on effectively pooling and using all legitimate resources to bolster existing economic drivers while fostering new areas for growth.

The PM called for increased investment, improved human resources training, and enhanced connectivity on international, regional and domestic levels.

Stronger efforts must be made to develop synchronous and strategic infrastructure which should support industries serving manufacturing, processing, global and regional supply chains, promote the application of sci-tech and innovation in production and trade, and create stable livelihoods for residents, he said, adding that attention should be paid to cross-border and agriculture economy, tourism, and green, digital and circular economy.

Additionally, the province was urged to improve its capacity in climate change adaptation, natural resource management and environmental protection.

Tây Ninh is set to become a climate-resilient and worth-living province by 2030, with a robust economy driven by the strong industry and tourism sectors.

Last year, the province achieved a GRDP growth rate of 6.12 per cent, higher than the national average, ranking second in the southeastern region. Foreign direct investment saw an 8.5 per cent increase, solidifying Tây Ninh's position among the country's top 15 provinces and centrally-run cities. Its export turnover reached US$6.6 billion, placing the locality at the 13th position out of 63 provinces and cities.

Tây Ninh's state budget revenue surpassed the set plan, reaching VNĐ11.5 trillion ($479 million). Notably, the province has consistently ranked among the top 10 localities with the lowest poverty rates nationwide for the past five years. — VNS