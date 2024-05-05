Research Presented at AUA 2024 Indicates the Cost of Prescription Drugs Is A Significant Barrier To Care

SAN ANTONIO, May 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstracts being presented at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting discuss the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and treatment of urogynecologic conditions as well as the cost barriers to peri- and post-menopausal women using vaginal estrogen therapy.

Researchers will present their study findings covering important updates on the cost of care in San Antonio, Texas, from May 3 to 6. Ruchika Talwar, MD, urologist and clinical instructor in the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine’s Department of Urology, moderated a virtual press session with the abstract authors, providing key insights into their research.

“The more we highlight and disseminate these findings, the more we can make both urologists and patients aware of the resources that exist to help mitigate the financial burden of prescription drugs,” said Dr. Talwar. “It’s important to note that it can often be cheaper for a patient to go outside of their insurance and use a company like the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, especially for vaginal estrogen therapy.”

The following abstracts are covered in the moderated panel:

