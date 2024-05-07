New York Private Investigator Hunts Fugitives Amid Bail Reform
McCall Risk Group Announces Significant Achievements in Fugitive Recovery Amid Bail Reform Challenges
McCall Risk Group is by far the best in New York, We have been working with them for over 5 years now and would not trust anyone else to handle our fugitive cases.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCall Risk Group, a New York-based private investigation firm specializing in fugitive cases, today highlighted recent successful operations. It also expressed a critical stance on the state's bail reform laws, which have significantly impacted the field of bail enforcement.
Patrick McCall, the head of McCall Risk Group, with over a decade of experience in the industry, has been at the forefront of some of New York's most complex fugitive recoveries. His expertise has been instrumental in apprehending individuals involved in severe crimes, including those wanted for attempted murder and bank fraud schemes.
McCall’s team is thoroughly committed to justice and public safety, which is shown by their relentless pursuit and capture of fugitives who attempt to evade the law. However, the current bail reform in New York poses new challenges, diminishing the accountability mechanisms that were once aided by the bail bond system.
Perhaps most notably, McCall Risk Group was involved in the apprehension of Christian Samuel Rodriguez in 2016, a gang member of MS-13 wanted for attempted murder. Another significant case involved the capture of Anthony Alicea, who fled after being charged with larceny and evading police in Connecticut. McCall's expertise also led to the arrest of Xiang Jiang, wanted for a $750,000 bail-related bank fraud, which inadvertently exposed an illegal gambling operation.
These cases only begin to illustrate the harsh scenarios in which McCall Risk Group operates, particularly in light of the bail reform law enacted in January 2020. This law, which eliminated the use of money bail for most misdemeanors and non-violent felonies, has led to a surge in repeat offenses by individuals released with minimal oversight.
This reform has created a virtually lawless environment where accountability is scarce, and compliance is minimal. McCall and his team’s work has become crucial in ensuring that justice prevails, especially in cases where out-of-state bonds are involved, and fugitives flee to New York to escape their charges.
Despite the challenges posed by these legislative changes, McCall Risk Group continues to provide exemplary service to its clients, including bail bondsmen and surety companies. The firm's success is firmly based on its understanding, compliance, and coordination within the entities of the legal network, including collaborations with the NYPD Warrant Squad and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
In addition to his fieldwork, Patrick McCall contributes to the professionalization of the industry by instructing New York's Bail Enforcement course, certified by the New York State Division of Licensing and Educational Standards. As he stated, "I hope my real-life experience can help educate and bring professionalism to an industry that has had some black eyes in the past."
As McCall Risk Group continues to navigate the complexities of bail enforcement and fugitive recovery, its dedication to upholding the law and upholding public safety remains unwavering.
About McCall Risk Group
McCall Risk Group provides specialized services in fugitive recovery, working closely with law enforcement agencies, attorneys, the courts, bail bondsman and surety companies to secure the apprehension of individuals who have eluded justice. With a focus on professionalism and integrity, McCall Risk Group remains a leader in the private investigation industry as experts in Fugitive Recovery.
