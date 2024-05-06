AC-DC Converter Market is anticipated to surpass US$34.140 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.12%
The AC-DC converter market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.12% from US$17.382 billion in 2022 to US$34.140 billion by 2029.
The AC-DC converter market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.12% from US$17.382 billion in 2022 to US$34.140 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the AC-DC converter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.12% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$34.140 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The key growth drivers to propel the AC-DC converter market during the forecasted period are:
• The growing use of electronic items such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and others is contributing to the AC-DC converter as chargers of these devices are integrated with AC-DC converters to effectively charge these devices according to their voltage needs and requirements. Thus, the growth in applications in these consumer electronics and other electronic devices is predicted to propel growth in the AC-DC converter market over the forecast period.
• Another factor that boosts the sales of AC-DC converters in the market is the rise in demand for data centers the growing amount of global data has contributed significantly to boosting the AC-DC converter market. For instance, the USA has the largest amount of data centers across the globe which is over 2,600, and the growth in data centers across the globe is expected to grow the AC-DC converter market proportionally.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-ac-dc-converter-market
The AC-DC converter market, by type, is divided into two types- linear and switched. Each type of AC-DC converter has its unique abilities and features which can be used by the end-user according to their needs. For instance, the linear AC-DC converter has a simple design that is used for converting the alternating current or AC input to the suitable power or voltage needed by the end-user application. Thus, these different types of AC-DC converters according to end-user needs are predicted to grow the market.
The AC-DC converter market, by power, is divided into two types- low and high. Each type of power in an AC-DC converter can be used by different end-users according to their application. For instance, the high-power AC-DC converter is used for heavy electric devices or machinery used in industrial applications to regulate the flow of current and voltage going in them and provide high energy efficiency. Hence, the different kinds of AC-DC converters are projected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.
The AC-DC converter market, by end-user, is divided into four types- Automotive, medical & healthcare, electrical & electronics, and industrial. Each end-user uses the AC-DC converter according to their needs for instance, industrial end-users have heavy machinery for their day-to-day operation and production process which needs an AC-DC converter to make these heavy pieces of machinery energy-efficient and smooth to operate daily. Therefore, this wide range of end-users available for AC-DC converters is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the AC-DC converter market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing number of manufacturing units that need heavy machinery to operate day-to-day operations. This heavy machinery needs an AC-DC converter to regulate the power and current going to them so that they don’t malfunction during the production process. The growth in manufacturing industries in the Asia Pacific region is due to growing economies in countries like China and India. Thus, the growth in industrialization is anticipated to proportionally grow the AC-DC market in the Asia Pacific region.
The research includes several key players from the AC-DC converter market, such as Delta Electronics, General Electric, Infineon Technologies, Resonant (Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd), Power Control Systems Srl (RECOM Power GmbH), STM Electronics, TDK Corporation, Traco Electronic AG, Vicor Corporation, and XP Power.
The market analytics report segments the AC-DC converter market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Linear
o Switched
• By Power
o Low
o High
• By End-User
o Automotive
o Medical & Healthcare
o Electrical & Electronics
o Industrial
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Australia
• Other
Companies Mentioned:
• Delta Electronics
• General Electric
• Infineon Technologies
• Resonant (Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd)
• Power Control Systems Srl (RECOM Power GmbH)
• STM Electronics
• TDK Corporation
• Traco Electronic AG
• Vicor Corporation
• XP Power
Explore More Reports:
• Flyback Converter Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/flyback-converter-market
• Global DC-DC Converter Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-dc-dc-converter-market
• Power Electronics Converter Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/power-electronics-converter-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn