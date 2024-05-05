PRIME MINISTER HONOURABLE MANELE MEETS PNG DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER HONOURABLE JOHN ROSSO

Prime Minister Honourable Jeremiah Manele has met with the Papua New Guinea Deputy Prime Minister Honourable John Rosso at the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, OPMC, on Friday 03rd May 2024.

This was the Prime Minister’s first meeting with the PNG Deputy Prime Minister Honourable John Rosso who flew in from Papua New Guinea on a very short visit purposely to convey congratulatory message on behalf of the PNG Prime Minister, Honourable James Marape, the Government and people of Papua New Guinea.

During the meeting, PNG Deputy Prime Minister Honourable Rosso congratulated Prime Minister Manele as the Prime Minister elect of Solomon Islands, saying Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands are one Melanesian family through tribe and line connections who have long standing relations.

PNG DPM Hon Rosso expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Hon Manele on his election as Prime Minister of Solomon Islands, saying he is very happy and humbled to physically present to deliver message on behalf of the PNG Government and people of Papua New Guinea.

PNG DPM Hon Rosso said he is also grateful to note the successful and peaceful elections in Solomon Islands.

Papua New Guinea has assisted and supported Solomon Islands in the past election through deployment of police personnel.

PNG DPM Hon Rosso said Papua New Guinea will continue to offer support to Solomon Islands in all means through all development sectors and areas.

In his acknowledgement, Prime Minister Honourable Jeremiah Manele said he is humbled and grateful to receive the gesture from the PNG DPM Hon Rosso and his delegation, and very thankful for their swift act to physically present to convey their congratulatory message.

PM Honourable Manele echoed that Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea are one family, close brothers and neighbours, with people to people connections who have long standing relations since independence.

PM Hon. Manele thanked Papua New Guinea on behalf of the SI Government and people for support and assistance in many areas, and especially for the police force that has resulted in the recent peaceful elections.

PM Hon. Manele said the Solomon Islands Government will continue to maintain and improve the existing bilateral relations with PNG.

Among other things discussed, the two leaders pledged continued support, assistance, and improvement in the areas of border management, education, immigration, investment and Policing based on mutual understanding and cooperation.

The leaders also exchanged gifts during the meeting.

The PNG DPM was accompanied by PNG High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, Moses Kaul and PNG Secretary to Foreign Affairs Mr Elias Wohengu.

ENDS///

L-R PNG DPM Hon John Rosso and SI PM Hon. Jeremiah Manele.

PNG DPM Hon. John Rosso with a gift presented to SI Prime Hon. Jeremiah Manele at OPMC.