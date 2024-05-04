Nebraska Will Not Comply with the Biden Administration’s Rewrite of Title IX

Submit Release
 LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced that Nebraska will not comply with the Biden administration’s new rules for Title IX. 

Title IX is the law that prohibits sex discrimination in educational programs that receive funding from the federal government.  

“The Biden administration’s rewrite of Title IX is an affront to the commonsense idea that men do not belong in women’s only spaces,” said Gov. Pillen. “It’s also a direct attack on the Women’s Bill of Rights, established by my executive order last August.” 

Gov. Pillen’s executive order declares the biological definition of male and female and protects women’s sports and the privacy of women-only spaces. 

"Protecting our kids and women’s athletics is my duty," said Gov. Pillen. "The President's new rules threaten the safety of women and their right to participate in women’s sports. Nebraska will not comply. We must fight against radical gender ideology and vigorously protect the rights of Nebraska women and girls.” 

The revised Title IX guidelines, approved by the federal Department of Education, are scheduled to go into effect Aug. 1. 

Gov. Pillen’s Executive Order No. 23-16 establishing the Women’s Bill of Rights is attached.

 

