Author Book Signing at Humboldt Redwoods State Park Visitor Center May 11th

This is a press release from the Humboldt Redwoods Interpretive Association:

On Saturday May 11th, please join us in celebrating the newly released book Saving the North Coast Redwoods at the Humboldt Redwoods State Park Visitor Center (between Weott and Myers Flat, next to Burlington Campground). Meet the author Susan J.P. O’Hara and have your copy of Saving the North Coast Redwoods signed! Refreshments and fun provided. 1:00 – 3:00.