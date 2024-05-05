Statement from Attorney General James on Court Decision Upholding New York’s Law on Background Checks for Ammunition Sales

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York denied a preliminary injunction against New York’s law requiring background checks with ammunition sales in New York State Firearms Association v. James:

“Our gun safety laws are meant to protect New Yorkers and help the residents of this state live free from gun violence. Part of these commonsense laws is a strong background check provision for purchasing ammunition, and this court decision will help keep that effort in place. My office will continue to fiercely defend New York’s gun laws because we know that every New Yorker deserves to feel safe in their home and community.”

New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA), enacted in July 2022, requires individuals to pass a background check when purchasing ammunition. In September 2023, the New York State Firearms Association and four individuals sued to block the enforcement of New York’s law on background checks of ammunition sales. The court denied the plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction, finding that they had not shown any likelihood of success on the merits and allowing the law to stay in effect pending the duration of the litigation.