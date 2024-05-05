FEMA Assistance Available for Carter County, Oklahoma, Survivors Following April Tornadoes

OKLAHOMA CITY – Carter County has been added to the major disaster declaration for Oklahomans who sustained damage from severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding beginning April 25.

Residents of the county may be eligible for disaster assistance under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program. Eligible applicants may qualify for rental assistance, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other eligible expenses related to storm damage. Survivors living in Hughes, Love or Murray counties may also be eligible for disaster assistance. Additional counties may be added later.

Rental Assistance for Temporary Housing

If you currently reside in Carter, Hughes, Love or Murray counties and suffered damage to your primary residence, FEMA may be able to provide rent for a temporary place to live while you are displaced. Rental assistance is intended to cover monthly rent, security deposit and cost of essential utilities such as electricity and water.

Lodging Expense Reimbursement

FEMA may provide lodging expenses reimbursement for you if:

You incurred out-of-pocket temporary lodging expenses and

You had damage to your home because of the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding.

Major Repairs and Out-of-Pocket Expenses

FEMA’s Individuals and Household Program assistance is intended to help jumpstart your recovery. Here are some examples of basic needs:

Home Repair Assistance may be provided to homeowners to repair the structural parts of your home. This includes windows, doors, floors, walls, ceilings, cabinets, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system (HVAC), utilities (electrical, plumbing and gas systems) and entrance ways. FEMA may also reimburse for the actual cost to repair or replace your furnace, private well and septic system that was damaged or destroyed by the disaster.

may be provided to homeowners to repair the structural parts of your home. This includes windows, doors, floors, walls, ceilings, cabinets, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system (HVAC), utilities (electrical, plumbing and gas systems) and entrance ways. FEMA may also reimburse for the actual cost to repair or replace your furnace, private well and septic system that was damaged or destroyed by the disaster. Other Needs Assistance may be provided to homeowners and renters for eligible uninsured property or items your insurance doesn’t cover, such as: Serious Needs Assistance for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation. Displacement Assistance for immediate housing needs to help survivors who cannot return home right after the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding. Medical and dental expenses; funeral and burial costs ; replacement of household furniture and appliances; specialized tools you must have for your job; a personal computing device, educational materials and moving, storage and other necessary expenses related to the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding. Personally owned, disaster-damaged cars and trucks in need of replacement or repairs. The purchase or rental expense of generators used at a primary residence to power medically required equipment necessary for an existing medical condition.

Apply to FEMA

You can apply to FEMA in several ways including online at DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App for mobile devices, or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.