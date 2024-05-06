Makera Unveils Carvera Air on Kickstarter, Smashing Records with Its Affordable, High-Precision CNC Machine

Carvera Air on Kickstarter Carvera Air with Optional Laser Module Carvera Air with Optional 4th Axis Module

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the remarkable success of the original Carvera CNC machine, Makera has launched its latest innovation, the Carvera Air on Kickstarter. This groundbreaking desktop CNC machine is already setting records as the most funded campaign in the "Fabrication Tools" category across Kickstarter's history, gathering over $3 million from more than 1,800 backers.

Record-Breaking Success with Expanded Accessibility

Available on Kickstarter until May 10, 2024, Carvera Air offers early bird rewards that provide substantial savings over the retail price, emphasizing affordability without compromising quality. With a Kickstarter pricing starting at $1,399 (compared to the MSRP of $2,199), Carvera Air is designed to be both accessible and feature-rich, boasting enhancements such as a quick tool changer, optional laser module, auto probing, leveling, and an advanced software suite.

Enhanced Features for Diverse Material Handling

Carvera Air supports a vast array of materials, from plastics to metals such as aluminum, brass, copper, and even steel, making it a versatile choice for various fabrication needs. It's particularly adept at producing double-sided PCBs at home, a capability enhanced by an optional PCB kit. With features like auto probing and leveling, the machine simplifies setup and reduces complexity, making it user-friendly for both novices and seasoned makers.

Building on a Legacy of Innovation and Trust

Makera’s journey began with a Kickstarter campaign for the original Carvera machine in 2021, which raised over $1.7 million. Now, with Carvera Air on track to exceed $3 million, it surpasses the previous record set by its predecessor, showcasing the growing demand and trust in Makera's innovative products.

Makera, founded by engineer Josh Zhang and headquartered in Delaware, USA, remains committed to robust customer support and warranty services globally, alongside maintaining R&D and manufacturing operations in Beijing.

Campaign Details:

- Product Name: Carvera Air

- Launch Date: April 9, 2024

- Campaign Duration: 31 days

- Retail Price: $2,199

- Crowdfunding Price: $1,399

- Kickstarter Campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/makera-inc/carvera-air?ref=dpwlay

- Media Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JBpyCsSWfba6s5aRjmxZBKonYbPWl3Ij?usp=drive_link

Testimonials from Industry Experts:

- Michael from Teaching Tech Creator: "The Carvera Air might be smaller than the Carvera, but I think it's just as capable. This version is more affordable due to some sensible changes, without losing the user friendliness which makes it so appealing.”

- Aurora Lung from Aurora Tech Channel: "The Carvera Air is a capable CNC machine that packs many features only found in large machines into its tiny body. It's powerful, precise, and relatively affordable for most makers.”

- Henry from TAOW: “The Carvera Air offers great value for money considering the number of advanced features, including 4-axis capability, rapid tool-changing, and a touch probe. The machine excelled at making precise, detailed parts from metals such as aluminum and brass.”

- James Dean from James Dean Designs: “A beginner's machine that does it all."

For media inquiries, please contact:

- Monica Wurina, Marketing Manager

- Email: Monica@makera.com

