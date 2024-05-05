FEMA to Visit Local Neighborhoods to Assist Tornado Survivors

LINCOLN, Neb. – FEMA will begin canvassing neighborhoods affected by recent tornadoes starting Sunday, May 5, in coordination with state and county emergency management.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will be working in Douglas and Washington counties in Nebraska.

DSA personnel visit communities designated as federal disaster areas to help homeowners and renters apply with FEMA and quickly identify and address immediate and emerging needs. They also can provide application status updates and referrals to additional community resources.

On May 3, President Joe Biden approved Gov. Jim Pillen’s request for FEMA Individual Assistance for devastating tornadoes that struck Nebraska April 25-27. FEMA can provide money to eligible applicants for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance.

FEMA DSA staff can easily be identified by their federal photo identification and FEMA clothing. Nebraska residents are reminded to ask for official photo identification before providing personal information.

FEMA Home Inspections

In addition to DSA teams, FEMA housing inspectors also will be working in Douglas and Washington counties, inspecting damage reported by people who have applied with FEMA. Inspectors will call or text to make an appointment before coming to a home. They will display official photo identification. If the official ID is not visible, it’s OK to ask to see it. This helps prevent fraud.

In general, people without insurance will be contacted first. Applicants who have insurance may be contacted for an inspection after they send FEMA a copy of the declarations page from their insurance policy or settlement information.

Preventing Fraud

Many legitimate disaster assistance personnel also may visit your property. This can include insurance agents, damage inspectors, state and local officials and FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) staff.

FEMA employees do not ask for money – or accept money – from disaster survivors. FEMA staff never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help with registration.

Here are some tips to safeguard against fraud:

Ask to see ID badges. All FEMA representatives wear a federal photo ID badge. A FEMA shirt or jacket is not absolute proof of identity. If you are unsure or uncomfortable with anyone you encounter, please contact local law enforcement.

Beware of people claiming to be building contractors going door-to-door. People knocking on doors at damaged homes or phoning homeowners claiming to be building contractors could be con artists, especially if they ask for personal information or ask for money. Be sure to verify federal ID badges of disaster assistance staff who may visit your home.

FEMA does not have “approved” contractors. Beware of building contractors who say they are affiliated with FEMA. Don’t sign anything you don’t understand, or contracts with blank spaces.

If you have knowledge of fraud, waste, abuse or allegations of mismanagement involving disaster relief operations, call the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.

Always use licensed and bonded contractors and ask for credentials. Never pay for anything in advance of work being done.

How to Apply with FEMA

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Download and use the FEMA app

FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis

By law, FEMA is not allowed to pay for losses covered by insurance, so please stay in close contact with your insurance agency. If insurance will not cover all your losses, you are encouraged to apply. You can apply whether you have insurance or not.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status.

