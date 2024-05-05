Launch of the Exclusive Collection SoulbyTaptiTapan
Launch of the New Collection. Collection consists of Fashion Accessories, created in NYC. Fabric printed in NY with original art work & Swimwear in fun colors.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launch of the Soul by Tapti Tapan, New Collection at the Refinery Hotel (63w 38th street Ny) in Collaboration with!
The New Collection consists of Fashion Accessories, Fashion Necklaces & Earrings. The Necklaces are Hand-Made in New York using semi precious stones such as Agates, Fresh Water Pearls, Amazonite, Turquoise & Rose Quartz in bright, bold colors as well as in neutral, soft elegant colors. Fashion Statement pieces to increase appetite and an eye catchy & uncoventional presentation. Find a champagne color with sparkle, Fashion Necklace in chain style for an elegant yet chic look. At the same place also, find a chunky, bold, pop of color, Fashion Statement necklace perfect to dress up
Along with the Necklaces are the Statement Earrings, beaded floral Earrings perfect for special occasions & Night out. A bit of LA glamour with New York Elegance. The collection is perfect for Red Carpet Events, and for Evening out to a luxurious, dreamy location beyond your imagination.
Introducing the Swimwear Collection #TO
The swimwear collection is made from recycled yarn. The collection is Eco-Friendly using Italian Fabrics, 80% nylon, 20% spandex, which is ultra-chlorine Resistant, Sunscreen & Oil Resistant, & Piling Resistant. The collection is in Fun colors with an array of styles. The collection consists of the following colors: Aqua blue, midnight blue, peach, black & Kelly green.
The styles that are offered are strapless, wired bikini top, & soft bikini top, high waisted bikini bottom, cheeky bottom, thong, and low rise bikini bottom. The collection is perfect for all year around whether it is a tropical, beachy destination or a classy, elegant vacation destination. The collection can be ordered in all size ranges from xs-xl, xl-xxl.
Fabric Styling
Printed fabric with original artwork from travels to Italy. Printed in New York. The fabric is ready and available for purchase ( 1 1/2 yds) and a minimum order of 5 yards upon request. The artwork consists of a Fashion Collage, painting and photography at different locations in Italy from Florence to Lake Como. The artwork can also be printed on Silk, Linen & Leather upon request. Georgette Scarves with original artwork are also available in cool colors.
The collection is quiet exclusive and touches upon great taste, luxury lifestyle & famous travel spots. The printed fabrics can be used for Home Styling, whether it is creating pillows for the couch or for the bedroom. It can also be used for designing children's room.
The printed fabric can also be used for wall hangings or a great cover for the couch. If printed on Leather or suede it would represent expensive taste along with artistocratic elements. The collage has been created by hand by using Fashion Magazines and cut outs from the magazine and then added to fill the negative and positive spaces on a 11x14 size paper. (can be framed as well)
After few seasons of successful New York Fashion Week shows we continue to grow and improve our runway collection, presenting the current trends, colors of the seasons and researched silhouettes, adding cocktail jewelry & accessories to our presentation. Our goal is to present a great, well produced and enjoyable collection and give preview of whats up and coming in the season and the seasons to come. The designs are published internationally in Fashion Magazines across the globe. We are the trendsetters for many seasons to come.
Thankful to the press and the guests for their support and a keen interest in the fashion collection. Looking forward to seeing all at the upcoming events. Hoping that everyone enjoys shopping the New Launched Collection & the Fashion brand.
Upcoming Trunk show at the Brass Owl (36-19 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria) on May 18th 2024 from 12pm-5:30pm. The Trunk Show is all about reasonably priced Fashion Accessories from bracelets, earrings & necklaces that are affordable & fashion forward at the same time.
For inquiries, and to place your order.
Pls contact: Soulbytaptitapan@gmail.com
Phone: 917-513-3758
website: www.soulbytaptitapan.com
IG: SoulbyTaptitapan
