Republic Bank Launches the Second Edition of ‘Five for Fun’ in St. Kitts and Nevis

(Press release) Basseterre, St. Kitts – On Thursday April 25, 2024, Republic Bank (EC) Limited (RBEC) officially opened the second edition of its “Five for Fun” cricket initiative at its RBEC branch in Nevis.

Present at the event were representatives from the St. Kitts Cricket Association, the Nevis Cricket Association, the Ministry of Education and Sports and participants and coaches from the ‘Five for Fun’ programme.

Designed for both boys and girls at the primary school level, ‘Five for Fun’ is an under 12 short-format cricket competition aimed at building a strong foundation for the future of cricket. The programme nurtures a love for the game and provides opportunities for young individuals to develop their potential. This initiative is the result of a collaboration between Republic Bank and Cricket West Indies (CWI) with support from the National Cricket Associations and the relevant government ministries.

Mr. Dennis Phillip, President of the St. Kitts Cricket Association, thanked Republic Bank and CWI for their partnership and support. He noted that, “the success of a programme such as this one not only leads to cricket skill development, but molds the mind of concentration, planning and positive thinking. A road that all youth should travel to help curb irrational behaviour within the Federation”.

Mr. Carlisle Powell, President of the Nevis Cricket Association, spoke enthusiastically about the importance of female inclusion and the joy that comes from participating in this programme. He also noted that the programme has grown since its inaugural year with nine teams now planned to participate in Nevis alone.

Mr. Jarmir Claxton, Director of Sports, made reference to lessons he has learned in the field of sports by noting that, “It is always important to engage children in sporting activities but I have recognized that you also have to be creative in the ways that you engage in order to maintain their interest and I think Five for Fun fits that mold of not only engaging children but maintaining their interest for the long run”.

Former Cricket West Indies President, Ricky Skerritt, applauded Republic Bank for their investment in cricket noting that the Bank understands that they are investing in the future and wellbeing of young people. When comparing Republic Bank’s Five for Fun programme to previous initiatives, he noted that, “This programme is much more relevant and more appropriate to the future of young people and West Indies Cricket. It gives them a sense of competitiveness and a sense of belonging and teamwork and it teaches them to be better organized and prepared.”

Pamela Herbert Daniel, Republic Bank’s Country Manager for St. Kitts and Nevis, in her remarks spoke to the importance of cricket to the people of the Caribbean and emphasized the Bank’s commitment to growing and developing the sport.

She remarked, “Republic Bank continues to support the game’s development in the region by providing financial and other resources for different levels of the cricket game. Through various initiatives, the bank aims to not only support the sport’s growth but also promote the values of fair play, respect, and teamwork that the game represents. The Bank recognises the value of the sport and is committed to supporting its development for future generations. This programme is a great opportunity for someone who sees cricket as a career.

This grassroots youth cricket programme, ‘Five for Fun’ is just one of the many initiatives that the Bank is involved in through its corporate social responsibility arm. Republic Bank is also the title sponsor and official Bank of the Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) and also boasts of other initiatives like its online portal for cricket content, known as the Spirit of Caribbean Cricket.

The ‘Five for Fun’ programme is intended to expand to all of Republic Bank’s operating territories, with the programme extending to Grenada this year. This is the second edition of the programme in St. Kitts and Nevis.