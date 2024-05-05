Submit Release
News Search

There were 177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,881 in the last 365 days.

Filmmaker Dan Lantz Releases "Space Trash: A Star Wars Parody" on YouTube to Celebrate May the 4th, Star Wars Day

This poster was made to evoke the Classic Star Wars Style.

Now available worldwide.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia, PA - In celebration of Star Wars Day, May the 4th, filmmaker Dan Lantz has released his latest project, "Space Trash: A Star Wars Parody," on YouTube for a worldwide audience. The 6-minute comedy film pays homage to the beloved franchise and is available for free to all viewers.

"Space Trash" features classic Star Wars tropes such as a droid, a furry alien and light saber battle. Lantz's love-letter to all things Star Wars is sure to delight fans of the franchise and provide a much-needed laugh during these challenging times.

"I've been a fan of Star Wars since I was a kid, and I wanted to create something that would bring joy to fellow fans on this special day," said Lantz. "I hope 'Space Trash' can provide a fun and lighthearted escape for viewers, even if it's just for 6 minutes."

The film, which was shot entirely in a forest, showcases his creativity and dedication to his craft. Lantz is known for his work on various independent films and has gained a following for his unique and humorous style.  

"Space Trash: A Star Wars Parody" is now available to watch on YouTube for free. Don't miss out on this hilarious celebration of Star Wars Day and be sure to share it with your friends and family. May the 4th be with you!

Screener link:
https://youtu.be/qi_1mtVU_DA?si=1LvVALMkovpa1XhI
https://danlantz.com/

Dan Lantz
IMPULSE-FX
+1 610-337-3333
info@impulse-fx.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

Space Trash: A Star Wars Parody

You just read:

Filmmaker Dan Lantz Releases "Space Trash: A Star Wars Parody" on YouTube to Celebrate May the 4th, Star Wars Day

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more