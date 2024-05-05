Filmmaker Dan Lantz Releases "Space Trash: A Star Wars Parody" on YouTube to Celebrate May the 4th, Star Wars Day

This poster was made to evoke the Classic Star Wars Style.

Now available worldwide.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia, PA - In celebration of Star Wars Day, May the 4th, filmmaker Dan Lantz has released his latest project, "Space Trash: A Star Wars Parody," on YouTube for a worldwide audience. The 6-minute comedy film pays homage to the beloved franchise and is available for free to all viewers.

"Space Trash" features classic Star Wars tropes such as a droid, a furry alien and light saber battle. Lantz's love-letter to all things Star Wars is sure to delight fans of the franchise and provide a much-needed laugh during these challenging times.

"I've been a fan of Star Wars since I was a kid, and I wanted to create something that would bring joy to fellow fans on this special day," said Lantz. "I hope 'Space Trash' can provide a fun and lighthearted escape for viewers, even if it's just for 6 minutes."

The film, which was shot entirely in a forest, showcases his creativity and dedication to his craft. Lantz is known for his work on various independent films and has gained a following for his unique and humorous style.

"Space Trash: A Star Wars Parody" is now available to watch on YouTube for free. Don't miss out on this hilarious celebration of Star Wars Day and be sure to share it with your friends and family. May the 4th be with you!

Screener link:

https://youtu.be/qi_1mtVU_DA?si=1LvVALMkovpa1XhI

https://danlantz.com/

Space Trash: A Star Wars Parody