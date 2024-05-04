Nicky (Nick) Albert: ‘Known for his devotion to his family, his loyalty to friends, and dedication to his job as a Fish and Game Warden

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths.

Nicky (Nick) Albert, son of Nicandro (Nick) and Virginia Albert, was born on May 18th, 1950, in Carmel, Ca. He was the second of eight children and their oldest son. Nick attended grade school in Monterey and graduated from Monterey High School in 1968 and Monterey Community College in 1970.

In the summer of 1968 Nick met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Harwood, while working at Yellowstone National Park. Nick and Patricia married on June 22, 1970, and had 4 daughters.

Nick attended California State University, Sacramento, graduating in 1972. Nick and Patricia lived throughout the Northern California area, including the cities of Sacramento, Monterey, San Francisco, and Arcata, before building their dream home in Freshwater, Ca in 2010.

Nick was known for his devotion to his family, his loyalty to friends, and dedication to his job as a fish and game warden throughout the Humboldt County area. He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Nick lived a life filled with love, adventure, and unwavering dedication to his family and community. A captivating storyteller, drawing from his experiences in the field and his family life, Nick brought joy and laughter to those who knew him. Even in his last days, he enjoyed hearing those stories from friends and family. Nick was never afraid to stand up for what was right and could be counted on to defend others when needed.

On Saturday, April 13th, 2024, Nick passed away due to complications related to ALS, leaving behind a profound legacy of love, service, and an unwavering spirit. Though gone, he will forever be remembered by his loving wife, Patricia, his four daughters, and his extensive family and community. A true hero, Nick’s impact will continue to be felt by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Virginia Albert, and his sister, Robin Cazaux. He is survived and forever remembered by his wife, Patricia, their daughters, Michelle Caisse (David), Jennifer Fritzsche (Karl), Kristen Hodges (Charles), and Nicole Taylor (Robbie), his sisters Valerie Szody (David) and Jill Barnes (Verdis), his brothers Marc (Debbie), Matthew (Jeri), Barry (Mary), Adam (Diane), brother-in-law David Harwood (Barbara), and his uncle Dan (Joann) Albert. Nick is also survived by his 9 grandchildren, Isabelle, Koen, Jonas, Addyson, Fisher, Willow, Olive, Nicky, and June and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm July 12, 2024 at 2351 Freshwater Rd, Eureka, Ca.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the ALS Association at als.org.