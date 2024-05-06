Tampa Bay Wave Welcomes 15 Innovative, Fast-Growing Startups into the 2024 TechDiversity Accelerator Cohort
This unique program from Tampa Bay Wave, the #1 Accelerator in Florida, comprises 15 dynamic startups and is supported by the Nielsen Foundation.
We are proud to continue our support for the TechDiversity Accelerator, which aligns with our mission to empower and elevate underrepresented voices in technology...”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. (Wave), a nonprofit technology accelerator dedicated to fostering the growth of diverse entrepreneurs and tech companies, proudly announces the latest cohort for their 2024 TechDiversity Accelerator. Supported by the Nielsen Foundation, this unique program comprises 15 dynamic startups who come to the Tampa Bay region from around the world to participate in the #1 Accelerator in Florida. These companies are leading the charge in sectors from healthcare to financial tech and beyond.
— Andrea Bertels, President, Grantmaking of the Nielsen Foundation
Linda Olson, President and Founder of Tampa Bay Wave, comments on the program, "The TechDiversity Accelerator continues to be a beacon for change in the tech industry, promoting not just diversity, but also innovation. Each year, we are inspired by the passion and creativity of the entrepreneurs who join us. This cohort is no exception, and their pioneering solutions promise to transform industries and foster more inclusive economic growth."
This year’s cohort is notable for its range of innovative solutions and the exceptional backgrounds of its founders, who come from some of the world’s top technology companies, colleges and universities, and have served in several branches of the United States military.
Selected companies for the TechDiversity 2024 cohort are:
360 Direct Video – Orlando, FL, USA
Abacus Exchange – Toronto, ON, Canada
ContextQA – Austin, TX, USA
Five to Nine – Chicago, IL, USA
Haptic – New York, NY, USA
Healp – Washington, DC, USA
IndeHealth – New Haven, CT, USA
MegaMinds – Fair Lawn, NJ, USA
Neuro XR – Cambridge, UK
Ovum Health – Sagle, ID, USA
RCM Labs – Middletown, DE, USA
Service Near – Tampa, FL, USA
Spatially Health – Miami, FL, USA
WISE Cities – Falls Church, VA, USA
Yuzi – Seattle, WA, USA
Dr. Richard Munassi, Accelerator Managing Director, adds, "The 2024 TechDiversity cohort exemplifies the incredible potential and drive of entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. These founders are not only addressing key challenges with innovative technologies, but they are also setting new benchmarks for what is possible in the tech ecosystem. We are excited to support their journey and watch them make substantial impacts in their fields.
They truly are strong founders solving real problems, and with incredibly strong and diverse backgrounds. Within this cohort we have military veterans from both the Army and the Navy, graduates of Georgia Tech, University of Florida, Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of South Florida, Dartmouth, Yale, Brown, MIT, USC, Florida State, the University of Virginia, Louisiana State University, Tulane, Stanford, West Point, the Naval Academy, Columbia University in the City of New York, the University of Notre Dame, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and more.
The founders also come from some of the world’s largest companies, including multiple with backgrounds at Amazon, and multiple with IBM, Google, Tesla, Hulu, Sprint, GE, Nortel Networks, Siemens, the State Department, Ernst & Young, PwC, Deloitte, FitBit, the National Institutes of Health, the VA, Athena Health, Optum, Moffitt Cancer Center, the FDA, Citrix, Rocket Money, Northrop Grumman, Goldman Sachs, and Nielsen. There are engineers, PhDs, MDs, MBAs, and more. We even have a Tillman Scholar and a Fulbright Fellow in this year’s class, and all of us at Wave are tremendously proud to have these founders and their companies joining our portfolio."
Andrea Bertels, President and Executive Director of Grantmaking of the Nielsen Foundation, states, "We are proud to continue our support for the TechDiversity Accelerator, which aligns with our mission to empower and elevate underrepresented voices in technology. The talent and vision within this year’s cohort are truly impressive. They point to a future where greater inclusion will inspire greater innovation and bigger opportunities for the tech industry and beyond."
Each participant in the TechDiversity 2024 Accelerator will benefit from a comprehensive multi-month business accelerator experience, meticulously designed to support high-growth potential startups. This includes expert mentoring, sales training, pitch coaching, and investor introductions, culminating in a Pitch Night on June 13, where the startups will showcase their cutting-edge solutions to investors, community members, and industry leaders.
To learn more about the TechDiversity Accelerator Program, visit: https://www.tampabaywave.org/techdiversity/
ABOUT THE NIELSEN FOUNDATION:
The Nielsen Foundation is a private foundation originally funded by Nielsen, a global data and analytics company. The Foundation envisions a more equitable world enabled by inclusive media and technology, where everyone has a voice and opportunities to succeed. The Foundation’s mission is to power and advance inclusive innovation and representation in the media and technology industries, especially through the use of data and research. Grants from the Nielsen Foundation typically support efforts to advance representation in media production and content through the use of data and research, support diverse talent in media and technology careers, and encourage the use of media and technology as forces for good. For more information, visit www.nielsen-foundation.org.
ABOUT TAMPA BAY WAVE:
Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing entrepreneurs with facilitated access to the resources, expertise, and capital they need to grow vibrant technology-based companies in Tampa Bay. Since March 2013, Tampa Bay Wave has supported more than 500 tech startups thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), plus support from its economic development partners Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. See the website for a full list of corporate supporters. Tampa Bay Wave is a member of the Morrow (formerly Global Accelerator Network) network of accelerators. For more information, visit www.tampabaywave.org
