1.1± Acre Corner Lot on Rt. 610 in Stafford County, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding on a 1.1± acre corner lot yards from the heart of retail/business on Garrisonville Road in Stafford County, VA on Wednesday, May 8.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on a 1.1± acre corner lot yards from the heart of retail/business on Garrisonville Road (Rt. 610) in Stafford County, VA on Wednesday, May 8 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“This valuable property is the present and future. Take advantage of a rare opportunity to purchase undeveloped land in a booming area,” said Nicholls. “Place your bids and make it yours.”
“The property is located yards from the heart of all commerce on the Rt. 610 corridor with Walmart as your neighbor and Stafford Marketplace across Rt. 610. This lot is .5 mile from I-95, .7 mile from Rt. 1, 1 mile from Aquia Harbor residential community (2,200+ homes), 5 miles to Stafford Hospital, 10 miles to Marine Corps Base Quantico and a short drive to Fredericksburg, Northern Virginia, DC and Richmond, VA,” said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Auction Coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Strauss.
Wednesday, May 8, 2024 -- Online only bidding begins to close at 3:00PM EDT
171 Garrisonville Rd., Stafford, VA 22554 -- Note: The physical address is for GPS purposes ONLY. The auction property is adjacent to the address. – Located at the corner of Mine Rd. (Rt. 684) & Greenspring Dr. (Rt. 679) Garrionville, Stafford, VA 22554 (Adjacent to Walmart).
1.1 +/- Acre Corner Lot Yards From the Heart of Retail/Business on Garrisonville Rd. (Rt. 610) in Stafford County, VA
• 1.1 +/- acre wooded corner lot only yards from Rt. 610 (Garrisonville Rd.)
• This lot is located on the corner of Mine Rd. (Rt. 684) and Greenspring Rd. (Rt. 679)
• Your neighbors are Walmart, 7-11, Red Roof Inn & others!!
• Daily traffic count on Rt. 610 is 67,000 and 20,000 on Mine Rd.
• Tax Map: 21-27; Zoned: R-1; Stafford County tax assessed value: $525,600
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss (540) 226-1279 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-226-1279
info@nichollsauction.com