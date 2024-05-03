IMSO Director General Strengthens Maritime Cooperation by Attending the IMO Regional Meeting in Barbados

Left-right: Mr. Laurent Parenté, IMSO Director General, Mr. Carlos Salgado, Head, Latin America and Caribbean Section of the IMO Technical Cooperation and Implementation Division, Honourable G. P. Ian Gooding-Edghill, Minister, Barbados Ministry of Tourism and International Transport, His Excellency Mr. Dwight C. Gardiner, Ambassador/ Director-Registrar General, Antigua and Barbuda Department of Marine Services and Merchant Shipping