Poe wants review of PUVMP impact, use of livelihood funds

Sen. Grace Poe said transportation officials should be ready to face scrutiny on the impact of the jeepney modernization program, including the utilization of the P200-million fund for drivers' livelihood assistance.

"The consolidation deadline is not the end of the road for raising our concerns on the jeepney modernization . We will keep an eye on its implementation," the head of the Senate committee on public services said.

Poe said she has asked the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to submit a comprehensive data on the status and revised timeline of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) and its components; updated statistics

on consolidation of jeepneys; and the number of routes being serviced, affected routes and contingency plans for these so as not to adversely impact commuters.

Poe also sought the DOTr's plan for the drivers who lost their livelihood and on the status of implementation of assistance for them such as the Entrepreneur and Tsuper Iskolar Programs.

To quickly assist jeepney drivers and operators who did not join the program, Poe urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to set up help desks nationwide.

"Dapat magtayo ng mga help desks ang LTFRB sa mga lugar na maaabot nila para doon pwedeng mag-sign up ang ating mga tsuper kung anong pwedeng tulong mula sa gobyerno," she said.

"Kasi sa ngayon, parang merong disconnect o hindi pagkakaintindihan dahil nga hindi malinaw ang programa," she added.

The senator has consistently raised questions on the PUVMP, including the route rationalization plan, subsidies, and alternative livelihood.

"Sa ating mga kababayan, lalong-lalo na sa mga tsuper, alam naman ninyo na sa simula pa lang, 'yung mga sinasabi ko sa DOTr na dapat isumite nila bago nila implementa 'yung programa, ay gawin nila. Kaya lang ang nakakalungkot nito, hanggang ngayon, hindi pa rin nila natutupad," she said.

"Hanggang ngayon, pinaglalaban ko pa na sana mas tumaas ang subsidiya ng gobyerno. Pangalawa, ay sana 'yung mga sasakyan, mas mura at gawa dito sa Pilipinas. Pangatlo, ay bigyan kayo ng maayos na pondo para naman dun sa hindi makakapag-consolidate, merong alternatibong livelihood program," she added.

Poe also said she would inquire on the fund utilization of past training programs for drivers amid reports that millions of pesos were not used.

"Hindi tayo mananahimik sa isyu na ito dahil ang ating mga kababayang commuters at maliliit na drivers and pinakaapektado rito. Hindi pwedeng adapt or perish ang sitwasyon dito," she said.

"Kaya ang magagawa namin ngayon ay talagang ipatawag ang DOTr palagi at siguro sa susunod na budget ay pukpukin at talagang singilin sila doon sa mga hindi nila nagawa," Poe added.