Book UNUM AI God or Servant? Author Fredrik Forss with his bestselling book UNUM: AI- God or Servant? Portrait Fredrik Forss, author UNUM: AI - God or Servant?, entrepreneur, philosopher and mystic.

The insightful novel, UNUM, explores the power struggle between AI, humans, and the intelligence of life. Its successful launch in Sweden has awakened people.

A remarkably clever book, similar to 'The Alchemist' and 'The Celestine Prophecy', that compels us to ponder the deep existential questions. What is truly important in life and where are we headed?” — Johan Malm, Book Critic, Swedish National Television