UNO's Anne Hobbs Receives NJJA Commitment to Excellence in Leadership Award

Anne Hobbs, director of the Juvenile Justice Institute at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, has been honored with the NJJA Commitment to Excellence in Leadership Award. The Nebraska Juvenile Justice Association established the award in 2011 to annually recognize a leader in the juvenile justice sector who demonstrates exceptional integrity and leadership.

John Bartle, dean of the College of Public Affairs and Community Service, praised Hobbs' impact: "Anne Hobbs' dedication to juvenile justice reform has set a standard of excellence that resonates not only within our community but across the nation. Her visionary leadership continues to inspire all of us committed to service and advocacy in public affairs."