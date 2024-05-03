UNO's Anne Hobbs Receives NJJA Commitment to Excellence in Leadership Award
Anne Hobbs, director of the Juvenile Justice Institute at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, has been honored with the NJJA Commitment to Excellence in Leadership Award. The Nebraska Juvenile Justice Association established the award in 2011 to annually recognize a leader in the juvenile justice sector who demonstrates exceptional integrity and leadership.
John Bartle, dean of the College of Public Affairs and Community Service, praised Hobbs' impact: "Anne Hobbs' dedication to juvenile justice reform has set a standard of excellence that resonates not only within our community but across the nation. Her visionary leadership continues to inspire all of us committed to service and advocacy in public affairs."
Hobbs earned a Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, where she wrote a dissertation titled "Aversive Racism and Implicit Biases in Civil Rights Workers in the United States," and a law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law. She began her career in juvenile justice over two decades ago as director of Juvenile Diversion for Lancaster County, where she started her innovative work with restorative practices.
The NJJA Commitment to Excellence in Leadership Award emphasizes leadership qualities such as the ability to inspire, initiate change, and demonstrate creativity, dedication, and integrity. Candidates are chosen by the NJJA Conference Awards Subcommittee with final approval from the NJJA Board. Recipients are honored at the annual NJJA conference awards luncheon.
Throughout her career, Hobbs has advocated for restorative practices to significantly impact youth reentry and systemic reform in juvenile justice. Her research interests include racial inequality, legal procedures, and juvenile justice system reform. She has led numerous projects and initiatives, such as strategic planning for victims and survivors of crime and mentoring programs for youth involved in the justice system.
Her recent projects include evaluating the effectiveness of restorative practices in diversion programs and creating guides for best practices in attendance interventions. These initiatives reflect her commitment to evidence-based practices and her dedication to fostering a more equitable and responsive juvenile justice system.
Hobbs’ achievements and commitment to juvenile justice exemplify the NJJA’s mission to enhance services and leadership within the sector. Her recognition with the NJJA Commitment to Excellence in Leadership Award honors her past contributions and sets a benchmark for future leaders in the field.
As the juvenile justice landscape continues to evolve, Hobbs' leadership and innovative approaches will undoubtedly inspire many more to strive for excellence and advocate for meaningful change in the system.