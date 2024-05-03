Dr. Neal Grandgenett Confirmed as Dean of CEHHS

Dr. Grandgenett, who has served as the interim dean since July 2023, brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the college's mission of excellence in education, health, and human sciences. His appointment follows a period of significant contributions to CEHHS and UNO.

A proud alum of UNO, Dr. Grandgenett earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from the university before obtaining his Ph.D. in Education from Iowa State University. Throughout his career, he has held various leadership roles within the university, including Associate Dean of CEHHS, Haddix Community Chair of STEM Education, and Professor of Mathematics Education.

During his tenure as interim dean, Dr. Grandgenett has guided various college operations facets, including shared governance, fiscal management, and fostering vital community partnerships. Additionally, he has played a pivotal role in co-leading the UNO STEM Leadership team for over a decade, spearheading initiatives and projects spanning UNO, community colleges, the Omaha metropolitan area, and the wider scope of Nebraska. His tireless efforts were recently recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Nebraska Association of Teachers of Mathematics, underscoring his significant statewide contributions. Dr. Grandgenett's visionary leadership and commitment to student success have earned him widespread respect and admiration from colleagues and stakeholders throughout the university community.

“As Dean of CEHHS, I look forward to continuing our journey of excellence,” said Dr. Grandgenett. “I am committed to building upon the strong foundation established by my predecessors and working alongside our dedicated faculty, staff, students, and community partners to advance the mission and values of the college and UNO."

Dr. Grandgenett's appointment has earned enthusiastic support from university leadership, including Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dr. Phil He. “Dr. Grandgenett’s appointment as Dean of CEHHS reflects his outstanding leadership during his tenure as interim dean and associate dean of CEHHS,” said Dr. He. “His dedication to advancing education, health, and human sciences is commendable, and I have full confidence in his ability to lead the college to new heights of excellence.

Looking ahead, Dr. Grandgenett is eager to continue working closely with the CEHHS community to enhance educational opportunities, promote research and scholarship, and address the evolving needs of the education, health, and human sciences sectors.

Please join us in congratulating Dr. Neal Grandgenett on his appointment as the permanent Dean of CEHHS. Under his leadership, we are confident that CEHHS will continue to thrive and positively impact the lives of students and communities.