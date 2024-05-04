HCM City: Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution to debut in September

VIETNAM, May 4 - HCM CITY — A centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in HCM City is scheduled to be officially launched in September, with a mission to be Việt Nam’s top facility in advising national industrial policies, piloting their implementation in the southern metropolis, and promoting economic transformation in the revolution.

The facility, the second of its kind in Southeast Asia and the 19th worldwide, is expected to be located in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park. It is established as part of cooperation between the Vietnamese Government and the World Economic Forum (WEF) for the 2023-26 period and under a deal signed between the chairman of the municipal People's Committee and WEF leader earlier this year.

Deputy Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee Võ Văn Hoan expressed his hope that the centre will become a platform not only for the city but also for the entire country to shape the development of Fourth Industrial Revolution strategies in line with the overall national development strategy, contributing to the global trajectory of technological advancement.

Manju George, heading the strategic impact and integration platform at WEF, noted that the C4IR in the city will benefit from the synergy of leading Vietnamese technology enterprises and leverage the knowledge and experience of the global C4IR network to provide support, advice, proposals, and recommendations for solutions, policies, and initiatives in line with Việt Nam’s directions and international technology trends.

Kim Byoungho, chairman of the Board of Directors of HDBank – a founding member of the C4IR in HCM City, said that its establishment is a significant step forward, contributing to creating breakthrough momentum towards the goal of developing HCM City into a modern industrial service city, as well as a hub for economy, finance, commerce, science-technology, and culture in the region. — VNS