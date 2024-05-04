Westminster Barracks / Excessive Speed, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1002962

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 2046 hours on 05/03/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Putney

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Andrew Loughnane

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bryn Mawr, PA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, A Trooper with Vermont State Police observed a vehicle speeding on I-91 in the town of Putney. The Trooper observed a speed 126 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle without incident and the operator was identified as Andrew Loughnane of Bryn Mawr, PA. Loughnane was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 06/04/2024 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Excessive Speed. The operator was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint (VCVC) for speeding on the interstate.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 0830 hours on 06/04/2024

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE



