Westminster Barracks / Excessive Speed, Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1002962
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 2046 hours on 05/03/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Putney
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Andrew Loughnane
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bryn Mawr, PA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, A Trooper with Vermont State Police observed a vehicle speeding on I-91 in the town of Putney. The Trooper observed a speed 126 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle without incident and the operator was identified as Andrew Loughnane of Bryn Mawr, PA. Loughnane was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 06/04/2024 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Excessive Speed. The operator was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint (VCVC) for speeding on the interstate.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 0830 hours on 06/04/2024
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Detective Trooper Brandon Groh
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600