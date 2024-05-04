Matrix Providers Inc. Awarded Major Contract under DoD Medical Q-coded Services 2 - Next Generation (MQS2-NG) Program
Never far away, in time, place, or commitment”DENVER , COLORADO , UNITED STATES, May 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matrix Providers Inc., a distinguished player in defense medical staffing, has been selected as one of the ten awardees for the prestigious $44 billion, 15-year Department of Defense (DoD) Medical Q-coded Services 2 – Next Generation (MQS2-NG) contract. This extensive program is designed to provide clinical and administrative medical staffing and services not only for the DoD but also for other Federal Agencies.
— Matrix Providers
Founded in 2010 by Dr. (COL retired) Bill Rivard, a combat-decorated veteran with 24 years of service in the Army Medical Department, Matrix Providers has evolved from humble beginnings in Monument, Colorado, to a major force in the medical staffing industry. By 2017, it was recognized as the fifth fastest-growing staffing company in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts, a leading national trade organization. Today, Matrix operates with a remote-based corporate staff of 63 employees across 28 states and employs approximately 600 medical providers and staff in numerous locations spanning 11 time zones from Puerto Rico to Guam.
The MQS2-NG contract signifies a pivotal development for Matrix Providers, positioning the company to generate an estimated additional $4 billion in revenue through 2039. This contract underscores Matrix Providers’ robust capability and dedication to serving nearly 20 million beneficiaries including military personnel, veterans, and their families who depend on the DoD and VA’s comprehensive healthcare systems. Dr. Rivard, who continues to lead the company as President and CEO, highlights the contract as a reflection of the tireless efforts of Matrix’s healthcare providers and corporate staff, emphasizing the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the federal health care systems’ appeal and functionality.
Matrix Providers has consistently demonstrated excellence and reliability in meeting the government's medical staffing needs, contributing to its high ratings in quality management and customer service since 2012. The company’s mission is focused on serving America's military family by aligning exceptional healthcare workers with rewarding career opportunities, thus reinforcing its promise of caring for America's military family and leading the industry in this vital service.
As an influential entity in the staffing sector, Matrix Providers continues to adapt the best commercial staffing industry practices to the government sector, preparing for the anticipated shortages in the supply of quality healthcare workers. Dr. Rivard, recognized by the Staffing Industry Association as one of the top 100 staffing industry influencers in 2018, embodies the leadership driving Matrix Providers’ success.
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and maintaining a strong nationwide presence, Matrix Providers ensures coverage across vast geographical areas, truly embodying their commitment to being "never far away, in time, place, or commitment."
For further details, please visit Transparency in Coverage to access the machine-readable files that are part of the federal Transparency in Coverage Rule.
This milestone contract award not only solidifies Matrix Providers' reputation but also enhances their capacity to meet the healthcare needs of one of the most significant segments of the nation — its military and associated civilian families. Matrix Providers is set to continue its trajectory of growth and influence in the medical staffing industry, improving outcomes for the government's contracted medical staffing system and ultimately for the individuals who rely on these critical services.
