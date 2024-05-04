Sen. Cramer: EPA Announces More Than $80 Million for Water Infrastructure Upgrades Across North Dakota

BISMARCK – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded more than $80 million in total Fiscal Year 2024 funding to support water infrastructure upgrade projects in communities across North Dakota.

The EPA’s latest announcement awarded $28.6 million from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality’s State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program. This award brings North Dakota’s total fiscal year funding to $80,151,000 to support drinking water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades across the state.

These resources were allocated in the fully paid-for Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which has provided nearly $175 million for North Dakota’s SRF program over the last three years. The SRF program supports a number of water quality initiatives, including projects to upgrade treatment facilities, address emerging contaminants, and replace lead service lines.

