Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 5.3.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Zoe Heller, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of the California Department of Resources, Recycling, and Recovery. Heller has been Deputy Director of the Division of Circular Economy at the California Department of Resources, Recycling, and Recovery since 2023 and served in several roles there from 2017 to 2022, including Deputy Director of the Materials Management and Local Assistance Division and Deputy Director of Policy Development. Heller held multiple roles at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from 2006 to 2017, including Manager of the Zero Waste Section, Special Assistant to Regional Administrator, and Environmental Protection Specialist. She was a Research and Policy Analyst at the Center for Neighborhood Technology from 2004 to 2006. Heller earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Policy from Eckerd College and a Master of Public Administration degree from Roosevelt University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $205,734. Heller is a Democrat.

Catherine “Cathy” Jefferson, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Office of Research at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She has been Deputy Director (A) for Correctional Health Care Services at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2024 and has served in several positions at the Department since 2008, including Associate Director of the Compliance and Reporting Unit, Health Program Manager of the Accreditation and Licensing Compliance Unit, Special Advisor to the Department Operations Center, Health Program Manager of the Field Operations Unit, and Health Program Manager of the Health Care Placement Oversight Program. Jefferson earned a Master of Public Policy and Administration degree and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,016. Jefferson is a Democrat.

Kelly Madsen, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Deputy Director of Innovation and Special Initiatives at the California Housing Finance Agency. Madsen has been Business Manager at the Waverley Street Foundation since 2023. She served as Director of Scheduling at the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2021 to 2022. Madsen was a Digital Advertising Consultant and Operations Manager for Psyberware from 2017 to 2021. She was a Product Data Analyst with Viator from 2015 to 2018. Madsen was Strategic Initiatives Coordinator and Policy Advisor for the California Department of Education within the Office of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction from 2012 to 2014 and served as Director of Scheduling there from 2011 to 2012. Madsen was Director of Scheduling at the Office of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger from 2008 to 2010. Madsen earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $135,024. Madsen is a Democrat.

Justin Ong, of Walnut Creek, has been appointed Technical Advisor II at the California Public Utilities Commission. Ong has been Chief Policy Advisor in the Public Advocates Office at the California Public Utilities Commission since 2023 and was Senior Policy Advisor in the Public Advocates Office from 2022 to 2023. Ong was a Senior Fellow at the California Natural Resources Agency from 2021 to 2022. He was a Program Director and Policy Associate at ClearPath from 2014 to 2021. Ong was a Research Program Participant at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in 2014. He was a Stanback Fellow at the Rocky Mountain Institute in 2013. Ong was a Climate and Energy Policy Assistant at the Duke Nicholas Institute for Energy, Environment, and Sustainability from 2012 to 2013. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Master of Environmental Management degree from Duke University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $150,012. Ong is registered without party preference.

John Yarbrough, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of the State Water Project at the California Department of Water Resources. Yarbrough has been Assistant Deputy Director at the Department of Water Resources since 2019 and served in several positions there from 1999 to 2005, including Principal Engineer, Supervising Hydroelectric Utility Engineer, Senior Engineer and Engineer. Yarbrough was on the Board of Directors for the Northwest Hydroelectric Association from 2020 to 2023. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Davis, a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from California State University, Sacramento, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $220,056. Yarbrough is registered without party preference.

Rima Barkett, of Stockton, has been reappointed to the California Volunteers Commission, where she has served since 2024. Barkett has been Founder of Stockton Community Kitchen since 2020 and President of A Tavola Together since 2008. Barkett was a member of the California Exposition and State Fair Board of Directors from 2011 to 2023. Barkett was an International Relations Officer at the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates from 2006 to 2007. She was Owner of Café Luna Spaghetteria from 2002 to 2006. She was an Italian Language Instructor at the University of the Pacific from 1996 to 2002. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Barkett is registered without party preference.

Gregory Bradbard, of Rancho Cucamonga, has been reappointed to the California Volunteers Commission, where he has served since 2021. Bradbard has been Chief Executive Officer at Inland Empire Health Plan since 2024. He was President at Hope Through Housing Foundation and Senior Vice President at National Community Renaissance from 2017 to 2024. He was President and Chief Executive Officer for the Inland Empire United Way from 2010 to 2017. Bradbard was Chief Executive Officer for Court Appointed Special Advocates of Orange County from 2001 to 2010. He is a member of the San Bernadino County Vision Leadership Council. Bradbard earned a Master of Arts degree in Management from the University of Redlands School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Social Behavior from the University of California, Irvine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Bradbard is registered without party preference.

Benjamin Carvajal, of Daly City, has been reappointed to the California Volunteers Commission, where he has served since 2020. Carvajal has been Senior Facilities Administrator for Homebridge Incorporated since 2023. He was a Supervisor at CSP from 2022 to 2023 and a Receptionist at Beck’s Motor lodge from 2015 to 2022. He was an Intern at the Institute for the Future from 2018 to 2019 and a Volunteer at Breakthrough from 2012 to 2015. Carvajal earned an Associate of Arts degree in Sociology from City College of San Francisco. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Carvajal is a Democrat.

Richard Goldman, of Kentfield, has been reappointed to the California Volunteers Commission, where he has served since 2021. Goldman was Managing Partner at Hatchery SF from 2003 to 2018. He was Executive Producer of the movie Riding My Way Back from 2013 to 2015. Goldman was Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Ethos Alliance from 2008 to 2012. He was Co-Founder of The Men’s Wearhouse from 1973 to 2002. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Goldman is a Democrat.

Sloane Keane, of Newport Beach, has been appointed to the California Volunteers Commission. Keane has been Chief Executive Officer at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County & the Inland Empire since 2018 and has held several positions there since 2013, including Development Director and Chief Development Officer. She was a National Sales Executive at the Orange County Register from 2012 to 2013. Keane was Advertising Director of the Consumer and Trade Division at BowTie Incorporated from 2004 to 2012. She worked in Advertising Sales at Discovery Communications from 1998 to 2004. Keane is Chair of the California Association of Big Brothers Big Sisters. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and Public Relations from Pennsylvania State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Keane is a Republican.

Ben McCue, of San Diego, has been reappointed to the California Volunteers Commission, where he has served since 2022. McCue has been Executive Director of Outdoor Outreach since 2013. He was a Lecturer at the University of San Diego School of Leadership and Education Sciences in 2013. McCue held several positions at WILDCOAST from 2005 to 2013, including Conservation Director, Interim General Director, and Coastal Conservation Program Manager. McCue earned a Master of Arts degree in Nonprofit Leadership and Management from the University of San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. McCue is registered without party preference.

Kim Harley, of Berkeley, has been reappointed to the Developmental and Reproductive Toxicant Identification Committee, where she has served since 2017. Harley has been an Adjunct Professor for the School of Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley since 2009. She has also been Associate Director for Health Effects at the Center for Environmental Research and Children’s Health, School of Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley since 2004. Harley is a member of the International Society for Children’s Health and the Environment, International Society for Environmental Epidemiology and the International Society of Exposure Science. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Epidemiology from the University of California, Berkeley, a Master of Public Health degree in Maternal and Child Health from the University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology from Vassar College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Harley is a Democrat.

Martine Culty, of Pasadena, has been appointed to the Developmental and Reproductive Toxicant Identification Committee. Culty has been an Associate Professor at the University of Southern California since 2016. She was an Associate Professor for the McGill University Faculty of Medicine from 2007 to 2016 and at Georgetown University from 2005 to 2007. She was an Assistant Professor at Georgetown University from 1990 to 2005. Culty is a member of the Society of Toxicology, American Society of Andrology, Society for the Study of Reproduction and the Endocrine Society. Culty earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Molecular Chemistry and a Master of Science degree in Molecular and Cellular Biology from Université Grenoble Alpes. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Physiology from Université Claude Bernard. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Culty is a Democrat.

Isaac Pessah, of Davis, has been reappointed to the Developmental and Reproductive Toxicant Identification Committee, where he has served since 2016. Pessah was a Distinguished Professor at the University of California, Davis from 1987 to 2023. Pessah is a Fellow for the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Pessah earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Toxicology and a Master of Science degree in Marine, Estuarine and Environmental Sciences from the University of Maryland. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Pessah is a Democrat.

Diana Auyeung-Kim, of Los Altos, has been reappointed to the Developmental and Reproductive Toxicant Identification Committee, where she has served since 2016. Auyeung-Kim has been Executive Director of gRED Nonclinical Operations at Genentech since 2017. She was Director of Toxicology at Allergan from 2010 to 2017. She was Associate Director of Research at Charles River Laboratories from 2002 to 2010. Auyeung-Kim is a member of the Society of Toxicology, American College of Toxicology and the Society for Birth Defects Research and Prevention. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Pharmacology and Toxicology from Virginia Commonwealth University, a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Nevada, Reno and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Auyeung-Kim is a Democrat.

Patrick Allard, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Developmental and Reproductive Toxicant Identification Committee, where he has served since 2017. Allard has been a Professor at the University of California, Los Angeles since 2012. He was a Post-Doctoral Fellow at Harvard Medical School from 2005 to 2012. Allard is a member of the Society of Toxicology. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Biology from McGill University, a Master of Science degree in Biology from Paris Descartes University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Universite Toulouse Paul Sabatier. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Allard is registered without party preference.

Charles Plopper, of Chester, has been reappointed to the Developmental and Reproductive Toxicant Identification Committee, where he has served since 2017. Plopper was a Professor for the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of California, Davis from 1979 to 2011. Plopper earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Developmental and Cell Biology from the University of California, Davis and a Bachelor of Science degree in Anthropology/Zoology from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Plopper is a Democrat.

Carrie Breton, of Sierra Madre, has been reappointed to the Developmental and Reproductive Toxicant Identification Committee, where she has served since 2019. Breton has been a Faculty Member at the University of Southern California since 2009. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Epidemiology from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, a Master of Public Health degree in Epidemiology from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry and Spanish from Amherst College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Breton is a Democrat.

Ulrike Luderer, of Irvine, has been reappointed to the Developmental and Reproductive Toxicant Identification Committee, where she has served since 2019. Luderer has been a Professor at University of California, Irvine since 1999. She is a member of the Society of Toxicology, Society for the Study of Reproduction and American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine. Luderer earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Neurobiology and Physiology from Northwestern University and a Master of Public Health degree in Occupational Medicine from the University of Washington. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering and a Bachelor of Arts degree in French from Brown University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Luderer is a Democrat.

Sandie Ha, of Merced, has been appointed to the Developmental and Reproductive Toxicant Identification Committee. Ha has been an Assistant Professor at the University of California, Merced since 2017. She was an Intramural Research Training Award Postdoctoral Fellow at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development from 2015 to 2017. Ha was a Predoctoral Fellow at the University of Florida from 2011 to 2015. She is a member of the American Public Health Association, Society for Epidemiologic Research, Society for Pediatric and Perinatal Epidemiologic Research, and the National Faculty of the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners. Ha earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Epidemiology from the University of Florida, a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Florida and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Washington. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Ha is a Democrat.

