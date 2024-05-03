Governor Mills Participates in Reopening Ceremony for Just-In-Time Recreation

MAINE, May 3 - Back to current news.

May 3, 2024



Lewiston, Maine €“ Governor Janet Mills today joined Lewiston community leaders at a ceremony marking the re-opening of Just-In-Time Recreation.

The Lewiston bowling alley was one of two locations targeted during the October 25, 2023 shooting that claimed the lives of eighteen people and injured more than a dozen others. On Friday, Just-In-Time reopened to the public following extensive renovations, repairs, and community engagement.

The complete text of Governor Mills' remarks, as prepared for delivery, are as follows:

Good afternoon. I am honored to join you all on this important day for the people of Lewiston and for the State of Maine.

About three years ago, Justin and Samantha purchased this bowling alley right before the previous owner closed it for good, preserving a fixture of the Lewiston community "Just-In-Time."

Just-In-Time Recreation Center is a place where people can gather to celebrate birthdays and to bowl with their children, unwinding from a long day at work or celebrating the weekend with laughter and love. It is a place that brings people together. As Samantha said, "People come in here as strangers, but they leave as friends and family."

Six months ago, Just-In-Time was one of two locations targeted by a horrific attack that robbed us of the lives of eighteen beloved people €“ our family, friends, and neighbors.

In an instant, the tightly woven fabric of Maine was torn apart, leaving an immense hole in the heart of our state and in the hearts of their families and the survivors hurt by wounds both seen and unseen.

Our hearts are still healing, and the road to healing is long, but today Justin and Samantha are helping us all take a big step forward by reopening Just-In-Time.

With this opening, they reaffirm their love and support for Lewiston, for the victims and their families, and for this precious place we call home. As Justin said, "We are still here, and this is for our community."

I know that reopening may not have been an easy decision to make. On behalf of all Maine people, I want to thank you for giving your community the chance to make more good memories with their loved ones here.

We will never forget October 25th, but neither will we let it define us. We are still a civil, safe, and welcoming state, with a backbone as strong as Katahdin. We are who we always have been €“ a people with a deep and abiding sense of right and wrong, determined to look out for one another, knowing how very lucky we are to live in this beautiful state.

With this reopening, we reaffirm that Maine people will always embrace and value one another, as imperfect as we may be, as we search for happiness in the short, blessed time we have here. Justin and Samantha, I congratulate you and I wish you years of enduring success in the Lewiston community.

Thank you.