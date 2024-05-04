MN Attorney and Congressional Candidate Sarah Gad Launches Mission to Protect Animals With Parents in Jail
EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Sarah Gad is known for her bold initiatives. From spearheading a nationwide initiative to make opioid addiction treatment accessible to incarcerated addicts, to her recent bid for U.S. Congress against Ilhan Omar in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District, the young attorney has demonstrated her dedication to civil service time and again.
More recently, Gad has ventured into the arena of animal welfare. In recent weeks, the formerly-incarcerated criminal defense attorney launched a nonprofit mission aimed at protecting animals whose parents have been arrested or are incarcerated. Called “Love Away from Home,” the organization seeks to prevent animals from being impounded or euthanized while their loved one is incarcerated or serving a sentence. Instead, the organization seeks to temporarily re-home animals whose parents are incarcerated with volunteer foster families within their local communities.
According to the Love Away From Home website, “Too often, animals who belong to incarcerated parents are impounded and, depending on the duration of incarceration, end up euthanized when the shelters are full. This practice is not only traumatizing to the pet but devastating to their loved ones." It goes on to ask community volunteers to temporarily foster these animals until they are "reunited with their loved ones in their forever homes.”
Love Away from Home currently only services three countries in the Twin Cities metropolitan area—Anoka County, Hennepin County, and Ramsey County. According to sources affiliated with the organization, Love Away from Home has been wildly successful since its’ inception, generating over 60 volunteers within the first week of its launch, significantly outpacing the number of animals in need of shelter within these three counties.
It's unclear whether Ms. Gad is still in the race for the Fifth District Congressional seat, but what is clear is that the award-winning attorney is still a force to be reckoned with when it comes to groundbreaking ideas that matter to her.
Ms. Gad did not return our request for comment.
Jeremy Iggers
MN Daily Digest
