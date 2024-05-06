The University of Arizona Global Campus Gets Top 3 Ranking for Online Bachelor of Arts in Business Information Systems
UAGC online Business Information Systems program ranks #3 by TechGuide©, highlighting quality curriculum and commitment to excellence.
This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work of our faculty and the impactful learning experiences we deliver to our students. ”CHANDLER, AZ, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is thrilled to announce that its Online Bachelor’s program in Business Information Systems has been awarded a prestigious #3 ranking by TechGuide© in their 2024 list of the best online programs in this discipline. This accolade underscores the high-quality curriculum and commitment to academic excellence that UAGC strives to provide its students.
— Maja Zelihic, dean of the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at UAGC
“We are immensely proud of our Business Information Systems program for achieving such a notable ranking,” said Maja Zelihic, dean of the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at UAGC. “This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work of our faculty and the impactful learning experiences we deliver to our students. It not only reflects our commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology with practical business applications but also emphasizes our focus on equipping students with the skills needed to excel in rapidly evolving business environments.”
The UAGC program was evaluated on several key metrics, including tuition costs, student-to-faculty ratio, graduation rates, and alumni success. These criteria reflect the comprehensive and holistic approach that UAGC employs to ensure the highest standards of education are met and maintained.
“This program industry ranking highlights our commitment to excellence in preparing future leaders who will drive technological advancements and shape the future of technology and business,” stated Karen Ivy, assistant dean of Technology Studies in the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at UAGC.
“I am proud to share that our recent top ranking in the Business Information Systems field is not just an achievement, but confirmation of our strategic approach,” said Michael Hayden, program chair of both the Master of Information Systems Management and Bachelor of Arts in Business Information Systems programs and assistant professor in the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at UAGC. “By incorporating advanced AI tools and cutting-edge trends into our curriculum, we ensure that every student is prepared to meet the challenges of modern business environments with agility and expertise.”
Prospective students and interested parties are encouraged to visit the TechGuide© website to view the complete rankings and learn more about the selection criteria and other top-rated programs. For further information about the Online Bachelor in Business Information Systems at UAGC or to apply for free, visit UAGC.edu.
###
The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.
