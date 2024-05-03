5/1/24 – MAY IS HAWAIʻI INVASIVE SPECIES AWARENESS MONTH

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

MAY IS HAWAIʻI INVASIVE SPECIES AWARENESS MONTH

(HONOLULU) – Today marks the beginning of Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Awareness Month (HISAM), an annual campaign to prevent and minimize the impacts of invasive species and highlight the positive steps being taken to protect our islands.

HISAM is hosted by the Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council (HISC), an inter-departmental collaboration co-chaired by the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture (HDOA) and the DLNR. Partners include the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, University of Hawaiʻi, the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, and the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

The month-long campaign will include a series of free webinars offered by local experts, volunteer opportunities across Hawaiʻi, and awards celebrating community members’ efforts to combat what the Hawaiʻi State Legislature has described as “the single greatest threat to Hawaiʻi’s economy, natural environment, and the health and lifestyle of Hawaiʻi’s people and visitors.”

This year’s theme is “Who Protects Hawaiʻi? We All Do,” underscoring the collaborative approach necessary to address and effectively manage the risks invasive species pose.

Activity and event topics will focus on effective biosecurity measures, current pests including little fire ants (LFA) and the coconut rhinoceros beetle (CRB), as well as community and youth engagement and ways we all can help.

“Biosecurity is a kākou thing,” said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang. “This year’s theme highlights that everyone has kuleana for protecting Hawaiʻi against invasive species, including community members and staff from all of our partner agencies.”

“Hawaiʻi’s agriculture and environment are in a constant battle with many invasive pests and diseases,” said HDOA Chair Sharon Hurd. “We need everyone’s awareness and kōkua to help defend against these threats to our islands.”

As part of the awareness effort, events and volunteer opportunities will be held across the state for those who would like to get involved in the fight against invasive species. Participants can survey for invasive plants on Oʻahu’s north shore, remove weeds from remote forests on Maui, restore critical bird habitat on Hawaiʻi Island, and more. Visit the HISC website for a full schedule of events.

