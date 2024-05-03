Maryland’s Best Seeks Creameries for Ice Cream Trail

May 3, 2024

Applications Due by May 13, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 3, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Maryland’s Best program is inviting Maryland on-farm creameries that produce ice cream to join the Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail. A popular tradition spanning the state all summer long, the program highlights on-farm creameries, encouraging families to travel to each shop, document their visit, and submit photos to the Department for consideration to be crowned the “Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trailblazer.” Winning families will earn a fun prize pack and those who enter will be featured on the Maryland’s Best social media pages. Last year, ten farms across the state participated, and thousands of visitors stopped by their ice cream shops.

“The Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail is not only delicious, it’s a way to get consumers out to the farms,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “We are looking for more farms to participate this year so that we can continue to highlight locally made products and support our hard-working dairy farmers.”

Farm participation eligibility has expanded to include two types of creameries:

Creameries that are on an existing Maryland farms and use milk they produce on-farm or Creameries that use on an existing Maryland farm and use an ice cream mix from a milk processor that benefits Maryland dairy farms.

Those interested in joining this year’s trail should fill out this form by Monday, May 13 at 5:00pm. Potential participants may reach out to Maryland’s Best Director of Special Projects, Kristin Hanna, at kristin.hanna@maryland.gov for questions.

# # #