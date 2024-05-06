Joe Bonamassa Offers Once-in-a-Lifetime Red Rocks Package to Benefit the Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation
Plus, Don't Miss The Special Livestream Event “KTBA Presents: 47 Years of the Blues – Live!” on May 8th To Celebrate Joe Bonamassa’s BirthdayDEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa invites fans to enter the Red Rocks Package Sweepstakes, an opportunity to experience one of the summer's most anticipated concerts in style. All packages are sold out; donating to win is the only opportunity for this unique experience.
The sweepstakes kicked off on May 3 and will run until June 14, with the grand prize draw scheduled for June 20.
Grand Prize Details:
● Two prime location tickets within rows 5-15 for Joe Bonamassa’s performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 4.
● A luxurious two-night stay at the Four Seasons Denver, with check-in on August 3 and check-out on August 5.
● An exclusive 2-hour catered dinner reception with an open bar at Red Rocks before the show.
● Ground transportation to and from the venue on the day of the concert.
● An opportunity to watch Joe and his band during their soundcheck.
● A collectible lithograph hand-signed by Joe Bonamassa.
Participants can enter by making a donation, with each $25 contribution providing fifteen entries. Don't miss this chance to witness Joe Bonamassa live at one of the most scenic venues in the world, all while contributing to a noble cause. For entry and detailed information, please visit HERE.
Nestled between towering red stone cliffs in Morrison, Colorado, Red Rocks Amphitheatre offers an unparalleled concert experience in the heart of nature. This iconic venue, celebrated for its unique stage flanked by majestic red rocks and expansive views, has hosted an array of legendary performers including The Beatles, U2, and Jimi Hendrix. Its natural acoustics and stunning surroundings make it a must-visit for anyone looking to enjoy world-class music in one of America's most breathtaking outdoor settings. Whether you're catching a concert or just exploring, the experience at Red Rocks is truly unforgettable, and a must-visit destination for any Joe Bonamassa fan.
This sweepstakes supports Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA), a nonprofit dedicated to fostering music education and aiding artists. KTBA, founded by Joe Bonamassa in 2011, has impacted over 100,000 students across all 50 states through its initiatives. These initiatives include funding music projects, virtual Blues education programs, and engaging experiences. In addition to these educational opportunities, KTBA's Fueling Musicians Program provides critical financial support to musicians facing hardship.
The announcement of the Red Rocks Package is followed by another initiative from KTBA. On Joe Bonamassa’s birthday, this Wednesday, May 8th, the foundation will host “KTBA Presents: 47 Years of the Blues – Live!” Beginning at 4 pm ET, the event will feature unreleased footage from Bonamassa’s livestream concert at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, TX. The show was live-streamed on April 1, 2021, and hasn’t been seen since. Celebrate Joe's birthday, support the foundation, and have a chance to win exclusive items like limited edition Joe B. Birthday pins, discount codes for the JB store, KTBA merchandise, and other surprises! To join the livestream on May 8th at 4pm ET click NOW.
ABOUT THE KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE FOUNDATION:
Keeping the Blues Alive® Foundation (KTBA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by three-time GRAMMY-nominated blues-rock artist Joe Bonamassa. Our mission is to fuel a passion for music in younger generations by funding projects and scholarships to provide students and teachers the resources and tools needed to further music education. Since its inception in 2011, KTBA has been able to fund music programs and initiatives that have impacted the lives of 100,000+ students in all 50 states. We accomplish this by making weekly donations to music projects in schools, as well as funding virtual Blues education programming in schools all over the country.
In 2020, KTBA took its mission a step further by forming the Fueling Musicians Program. This program was created as an emergency relief plan for touring musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. By providing financial assistance for essential living expenses, the Fueling Musicians Program aims to help struggling musicians get back on the road again when it is safe. To date, we have helped over 350 musicians with immediate cash payments of $1,500. KTBA has made the Fueling Musicians Program a permanent part of the organization to help struggling musicians get on their feet and on the road!
With donations of almost $2 Million in total from fundraisers, merchandise sales, and more,
Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation has been able to help keep music education thriving! www.keepingthebluesalive.org
