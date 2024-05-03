Submit Release
News Search

There were 577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,485 in the last 365 days.

EU4Recovery: summer school for effective social service delivery in local communities 

The EU and UNDP have announced a call for applications for the Summer School ‘Social partnership in community-based social service delivery’. It will take place from 3-7 June 2024, in Tarashany village, Chernivtsi region of Ukraine.

The summer school aims to strengthen competencies in the field of interaction between public, private and civil society organisations, for a more effective social service delivery at the local level.

The organisers invite participants from Dnipropetrovska, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv and Chernivtsi oblasts. The call is open for deputy heads of hromada on social issues, heads of structural units of territorial communities on social protection of the population, and heads of communal social service institutions.

The deadline for applications is 7 May.

The summer school is organised as part of the the “EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine” (EU4Recovery) project.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU4Recovery: summer school for effective social service delivery in local communities 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more