EU4Recovery: summer school for effective social service delivery in local communities 

The EU and UNDP have announced a call for applications for the Summer School ‘Social partnership in community-based social service delivery’. It will take place from 3-7 June 2024, in Tarashany village, Chernivtsi region of Ukraine.

The summer school aims to strengthen competencies in the field of interaction between public, private and civil society organisations, for a more effective social service delivery at the local level.

The organisers invite participants from Dnipropetrovska, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv and Chernivtsi oblasts. The call is open for deputy heads of hromada on social issues, heads of structural units of territorial communities on social protection of the population, and heads of communal social service institutions.

The deadline for applications is 7 May.

The summer school is organised as part of the the “EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine” (EU4Recovery) project.

